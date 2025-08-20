Info-Tech LIVE IT Conference for the APAC Region Returns to Brisbane, Australia, March 2026

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the return of its premier IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE, to Brisbane, Australia, on March 17-18, 2026. Following a highly successful debut in 2025, the event's second annual APAC edition will once again deliver exclusive insights, high-value networking opportunities, and direct engagement with industry-leading analysts and experts, all under the guiding theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has confirmed that its flagship global IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE, will return to Brisbane March 17-18, 2026, for the second consecutive year. Hosted at the iconic W Brisbane, the two-day event will continue to serve as the APAC region's go-to destination for CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders seeking actionable strategies to navigate the exponentially evolving technology landscape.

Info-Tech LIVE, the premier IT conference, is coming to Brisbane, Australia, March 17–18, 2026. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Building on the momentum of the inaugural 2025 event, which brought together hundreds of CIOs and IT professionals from across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will feature a tactical, hands-on agenda designed by experienced industry experts and practitioners. Attendees will gain practical tools and strategies to address real-world challenges, improve IT-business alignment, and prepare their organizations to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

"The success of our first Brisbane event showed just how valuable a region-specific forum can be for technology leaders in the Asia-Pacific," says George Khreish, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "Our return in 2026 is about building on that momentum and providing an even stronger support platform for CIOs and IT leaders in the region to collaborate, gain new perspectives, and leave with practical strategies to drive meaningful change in their organizations."

As one of Australia's fastest-growing technology hubs, Brisbane offers a dynamic environment for innovation, making it an ideal location for fostering collaboration and advancing strategic IT priorities in the APAC region.

"Info-Tech LIVE in Brisbane has already established itself as a cornerstone event for technology leaders in the region," says Vice President Byron Rudenno of Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "It's an opportunity to bring the world's best research and global insights directly to our local market, while creating a space for Australian and Asia-Pacific IT leaders to tackle shared challenges with international best practices, exchange ideas, and prepare to lead in an era of exponential technological change reshaping industries."

With a continued focus on the theme "Transform IT. Transform Everything," Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will examine the role of IT as the driver of enterprise-wide innovation. Key sessions will cover how exponential technologies can disrupt entire industries and how IT leaders can translate these shifts into tangible business results. The agenda will feature mainstage keynotes, interactive breakouts, lightning rounds on emerging opportunities in the space, and the event's popular one-on-one analyst meetings tailored to attendees' unique priorities.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE media kit page. Further details on the agenda, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE in Brisbane, March 17-18, 2026

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418