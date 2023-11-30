WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), parent company to Canada's top-rated wealth management firm*, today announced the appointment of Andrew Marsh to its Board of Directors. Wellington-Altus has grown its assets under administration (AUA) to over $25 billion since its genesis in April 2017 and continues to strategically expand its advisory team to support the firm's parabolic growth.

An entrepreneurial executive, Andrew joins the Wellington-Altus Board with more than 30 years of financial-industry leadership experience and a proven track record of creating shareholder value with strategic vision and strong client-focused execution. Andrew's reputable experience, including 17 years at Richardson Wealth (formerly Richardson GMP) as a Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will bolster the Wellington-Altus Board as the firm continues to build on its #UnstoppableMomentum.

"Andrew has long been a visionary for the Canadian Wealth Management industry and is the perfect complement to our Board of Directors," says Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus. "His decades of industry experience, success in leading unprecedented growth, and expertise across international financial markets will help ascend Wellington-Altus to new heights as we confidently set our sights on our medium-term goal of $50 billion in AUA in the next few years."

"The aspirational vision that Charlie, Shaun, and the team at Wellington-Altus have shared with me will be an exciting and rewarding next chapter for clients, advisors, and shareholders of the firm," says Andrew. "I am enthusiastically looking forward to the positive impact I can bring from my past executive roles and personal values in mentoring Shaun and the Executive Committee into their future successes."

In addition to being a Board member with Wellington-Altus, Andrew is currently Vice-Chairman at Dynasty Financial Partners, one of the leading providers of integrated technology, investment, and capital services to the RIA market in the United States with over U.S. $80 Billion on its platform. Andrew also gives back to the industry as an "Executive in Residence" for the Investment Professional Leadership Program, a joint venture between the Investment Industry Association of Canada and the Ivey School of Business.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Wellington-Altus Asset Management Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $25 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2023 Brokerage Report Card.

