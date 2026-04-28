Inaugural cohort gains exclusive access to Canada's fastest supercomputer and hands-on commercial expertise to build advanced AI solutions

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS and L-SPARK today announced a first-of-its-kind program designed to enable high-potential Canadian startups and scaleups to build, train and deploy advanced AI solutions on Canada's fastest and most powerful sovereign AI supercomputer. The TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator will usher in a new wave of Canadian innovation by accelerating the go-to-market strategies and investment readiness of select businesses.

The inaugural cohort includes ambitious Canadian companies developing breakthrough AI solutions across retail, healthcare, robotics, enterprise software and industrial automation:

Airy3D Airy3D's DepthIQ™ IP delivers simultaneous 2D images and 3D depth maps from a single passive image sensor – providing a compact, power-efficient, and cost-effective solution for use in robotics, automotive, industrial automation and consumer devices.

Codalio is an AI-driven product and application development platform that empowers startups and companies to launch MVPs and build scalable, enterprise-grade applications faster and more affordably.

Edge Signal helps retail and telco retail use physical AI to increase revenue and profitability, improve customer experience and optimize daily operations across every location.

PataBid offers AI enterprise-grade construction bidding software designed for complex specialty trades, delivering standardization and risk reduction for commercial, industrial, and institutional projects across teams and regions.

TopoLift transforms generic AI into a bespoke intelligence layer that learns the structure of the customer's business and grows smarter with their data - delivering clearer reasoning, fewer errors and highly accurate, context-aware decisions.

Participants gain immediate access to the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory, paired with tailored business advisory support from L-SPARK, Canada's leading corporate accelerator and innovation partner. This powerful combination of high-performance computing and hands-on commercial expertise equips these startups to transform ambitious AI roadmaps into scalable, market-ready offerings that strengthen Canada's position in the global AI economy.

"Canada has no shortage of talented AI visionaries and founders, but too often they lack the coordinated support needed to scale from promising ideas to globally-competitive businesses," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "The TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator demolishes those barriers. By arming founders with the same high-performance AI infrastructure available to tech giants – combined with hands-on advisory support – we're enabling them to accelerate development, strengthen their market position and build AI companies that dominate the world stage, right here in Canada."

"Great AI companies aren't built on technology alone – they're built on execution, focus and access to the right expertise at the right time," said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director, L-SPARK. "Through the TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator, we're working hand-in-hand with each company to refine their product and position them for sustainable growth. This cohort represents the future of Canadian innovation, and our mission is to ensure they have everything they need to translate that potential into accelerated traction."

Participating companies will receive compute credits from the TELUS AI Factory – powered by 99% renewable energy and NVIDIA platform – alongside one-on-one guidance from seasoned L-SPARK executive advisors. The six-month engagement is designed to fast-track product development, unlock new customer relationships and build the investor networks critical to long-term success, all while maintaining complete control over data and intellectual property.

The initiative underscores TELUS and L-SPARK's shared commitment to strengthen Canada's AI ecosystem by enabling founders to build and scale transformative technologies – securely, responsibly and domestically.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About L-SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada's leading corporate accelerator, dedicated to driving corporate collaboration through specialized programs that connect high-potential startups with established industry leaders. Over the past decade, L-SPARK has helped companies across the country accelerate growth, refine their products and raise significant follow-on funding, with a growing portfolio of programs focused on AI, cybersecurity, SaaS and emerging technologies.

Media contacts:

TELUS Media Relations

Emily Piccinin

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.