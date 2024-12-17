NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the approval of a direct indictment and new charges, Ahmed ELDIDI (62), who was previously charged with multiple terrorism-related offences in July 2024 has now been charged with the following additional offences under the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crime Act (CAHWCA) by the RCMP's Central Region GTA Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET):

War Crime of Murder against a Protected Person in a non-international armed conflict, contrary to Sec. 6(1)(c) of the CAHWCA;

War Crime of Mutilation against a Protected Person in a non-international armed conflict, contrary to Sec. 6(1)(c) of the CAHWCA;

War Crime of Torture against a Protected Person in a non-international armed conflict, contrary to Sec. 6(1)(c) of the CAHWCA;

War Crime of Outrages Upon Personal Dignity against a Protected Person in a non-international armed conflict, contrary to Sec. 6(1)(c) of the CAHWCA.

This is the first National Security investigation where War Crimes charges have been laid in Canada.

Ahmed ELDIDI appeared in court yesterday in relation to the new charges.

Fast facts

INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at rcmp.ca/report-it.

