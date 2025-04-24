Indigenous Women Lead the Way at United Nations: A Call to Action on Rights, Safety, and Justice

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - At a full-capacity side event during the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak – Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) hosted a powerful session titled "Bringing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to Life: Indigenous Women Leading the Way." The event united Indigenous women leaders, human rights advocates, and allies to examine the urgent need for rights implementation, safety, and justice for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Facilitated by Professor Brenda Gunn, the session began with a prayer from Knowledge Keeper Sharon Morin and opening remarks from LFMO President Melanie Omeniho, who set the tone with a clear message about what's at stake in this critical conversation:

"From where we stand, it isn't just about policy. It's about survival. It's about justice. It's about being heard—and being believed—when we say that colonialism is not something of the past," said Omeniho. "We are not asking for permission to lead. We are already leading."

The distinguished panel included Melanie Omeniho (Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak), Gianella E. Sanchez Guimaraes (Shipibo-Konibo), Charlie Le Grice (Human Rights First), Josie Nepinak (Native Women's Association of Canada), and Sara Omi (Women's Movement Representative, Global Alliance of Territorial Communities).

Panelists addressed the urgent need to advance the rights of Indigenous women through both national and international frameworks. They spoke to the devastating impacts of extractive industries, the need for justice system reform and improved data collection, and the critical importance of Indigenous women's leadership in shaping global policy.

A key message from the session emphasized that violence against Indigenous women is not confined by borders—it is global, structural, and persistent. One panelist noted:

"International collaboration isn't a nice-to-have. It's necessary," calling for Indigenous women to "not just have a seat at the table—but help build the table."

The conversation also highlighted initiatives like the Trilateral Working Group between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, which aims to tackle cross-border issues such as human trafficking and resource exploitation. While this initiative is promising, speakers urged for greater investment, accountability, and Indigenous-led direction.

In closing, Sharon Morin shared reflections on the social structure of wolf packs, urging communities to learn from nature and center collective strength and protection—particularly for Indigenous women.

This side event reaffirmed that UNDRIP must be more than words on paper—it must be a living, evolving framework that drives real, transformative change in the daily lives of Indigenous Peoples. As Melanie Omeniho stated:

"This work isn't about doing us a favour. It's not about symbolic gestures or surface-level change. It's about justice. It's about dignity. And it's about the right to live well—on our own terms."

About LFMO:

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

