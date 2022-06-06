TREATY 5 ADHESION TERRITORY, MB, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Through their Emergency Medical Responder and Medical Transportation Initiative, Keewatin Tribal Council and Four Arrows Regional Health Authority are doing important work to increase the number of Indigenous Emergency Medical Responders in Manitoba.

Through this initiative, First Nations in the region will benefit from skills and knowledge training to deliver emergency response, management and support in their communities. This program also acts as a stepping stone for those who want to train to become advanced care paramedics. The recruitment and training of First Nations people in community is helping to ensure the safe transportation of community members within the communities they serve and that they have access to health care services where and when they need them.

These investments and the Emergency Medical Responder and Medical Transportation Initiative align with the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action to increase the number of Indigenous professionals in Canada's health systems. Indigenous Services Canada has supported this work with $1 million in investments in the 2021-22 fiscal year to help develop and deliver safer and more culturally inclusive care.

The federal government remains committed to supporting work to address anti-Indigenous racism in health systems and the legacy of colonialism that continues to impact the health outcomes of Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Too many Indigenous people have experienced racism and negative experiences when they need to access health care. But we can do better together. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting measures that will lead to health care approaches that are equitable, culturally safe, community-led, and distinctions-based. Keewatin Tribal Council and the Four Arrows Regional Health Authority are leading the way in creating and supporting Indigenous-led health systems that provide safe and appropriate health resources in First Nation communities. We must do more together to make sure that our health care systems are safe and respectful for Indigenous Peoples."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Tribal Health Partnership Emergency Medical Responder Training and Medical Transportation Program will enhance delivery of health care services and improve health outcomes for the population it serves. This includes two Tribal Councils, fifteen First Nations and 31,731 First Nation people on and off reserve."

Alex McDougall, Executive Director

Four Arrows Regional Health Authority

"The current pandemic has demonstrated the need for emergency medical responder training and non-emergency transportation vehicles for First Nations to properly respond to health emergencies. This program is the beginning of First Nations creating the capacity and infrastructure, at the community level, for the transfer of control of health services which are culturally safe and appropriate."

John Spence, Director of Health

Keewatin Tribal Council

