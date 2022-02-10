OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) commends the tireless work of individuals, communities, and frontline healthcare workers whose efforts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Below are some of the latest updates from ISC for the week of February 10, 2022.

Vaccinations

As of February 8, 2022, over 86% of individuals aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and 23% have received a third/booster shot. Over 45% of individuals aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

COVID-19 cases

As of February 9, 2022, the following case counts have been reported from First Nations communities:

78 156 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 9 428 are the Omicron variant

4 125 active cases

2 691 hospitalizations

73 406 recovered cases

625 deaths

For the week of February 3 to February 9, 2022, average daily reported active case counts fell 13.2% compared to the daily average the week before.

This compares to a

3.8% decrease in average daily cases reported the week of January 27 to February 2 from the week prior

from the week prior 0.8% increase in average daily cases reported the week of January 20 to 26 from the week prior

Case count information is updated and published daily Monday through Friday and can be found at Canada.ca/indigenous-covid-cases.

Community responses to COVID-19 and Government of Canada support

Below are just a few examples of the Government of Canada's and Indigenous communities' efforts to support COVID-19 emergency preparedness and recovery.

Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) approvals and extensions

Operation REMOTE IMMUNITY 3.0 RFA was approved on November 10, 2021 . Canadian Rangers will continue supporting provincial vaccination programs in remote Indigenous communities in Ontario until at least tomorrow, February 11, 2022 .

. Canadian Rangers will continue supporting provincial vaccination programs in remote Indigenous communities in until at least tomorrow, . Attawapiskat First Nation (ON) extension to the current RFA was approved on January 28, 2022 . Canadian Rangers will continue providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 11, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers will continue providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Weenusk First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on January 30, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 12, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Kashechewan First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 15, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Mishkeegogamang First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on February 9, 2022 . Canadian Rangers will provide COVID-19 mitigation support in the community from February 11 until at least February 24, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers will provide COVID-19 mitigation support in the community from until at least . Eabametoong First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on February 10, 2022 . Canadian Rangers will provide COVID-19 mitigation support in the community from February 10 until at least February 23, 2022 .

FNHA VaxChamp campaign

The First Nations Health Authority in B.C. is currently running a Junior VaxChamp campaign to promote vaccination among children aged 5 to 11. The entries showcase young people getting their shots and reasons for getting vaccinated. Visit the FNHA's website at https://fnha.wishpondpages.com/vaxchamp/ to learn more.

Funding supports in the Northwest Territories

Through the Indigenous Community Support Fund, recent efforts have included

$1.5M to the Dene Nation of Northwest Territories to support an On-The-Land Wellness Camp for the under-housed population in Yellowknife and to support food security, including providing country foods, at Government of Northwest Territories COVID isolation hubs.

to the Dene Nation of to support an On-The-Land Wellness Camp for the under-housed population in and to support food security, including providing country foods, at Government of Northwest Territories COVID isolation hubs. $80K to Inuvialuit Regional Corporation to address household needs in Tuktoyaktuk .

to Inuvialuit Regional Corporation to address household needs in . $230K to Yellowknife's Dene First Nation for food security, PPE for non-medical staff, and cultural supports.

to for food security, PPE for non-medical staff, and cultural supports. $1.3M to Northwest Territories Métis Nation to support housing needs for Métis in Yellowknife .

Yukon PPE and rapid tests

In January, ISC fulfilled a request submitted by the Council of Yukon First Nations for personal protective equipment, which is being distributed to First Nations in Yukon. The Government of Canada is also sending an additional 50,000 rapid antigen tests to the Council of Yukon First Nations.

Community engagement Sandy Lake First Nation

Sandy Lake First Nation is a great example of the many First Nations in Ontario that are actively engaging with their community members through social and traditional media to encourage vaccination, the following of public health measures, and overall community safety. The First Nation's communications team has developed a video that shows how to use a rapid antigen test featuring trusted community members, responds to community members' questions on Facebook, and hosts COVID-19 updates by Chief Delores Kakegamic on their local radio station.

Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation accommodation supports

The Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation in Manitoba recently purchased and installed a mobile unit that will provide temporary accommodation to four health care professionals, including on-site nurses, who assist the community in its pandemic response. Additionally, the First Nation has arranged for an insulated storage container that will hold all of its medical supplies and equipment in a protected environment. The Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation also has a three-month hotel contract that will serve as Alternative Isolation Accommodations on an as-needed basis to ensure there is appropriate space and support available for community members who need access to a safe place to isolate and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Pheasant Rump Nakota safe isolation mobile units

Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation in Saskatchewan has received and installed two mobile units to provide safe isolation spaces for community members to assist the community in managing the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Supports currently available to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Across the country, ISC Regional Offices and Regional Medical Officers of Health remain available to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations should they require immediate assistance with an outbreak or supports such as temporary infrastructure, rapid testing or PPE.

Indigenous communities and organizations can also continue to request needs-based funding from the Indigenous Community Support Fund. This fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.

These funds can be used for measures including, but not limited to

support for Elders and vulnerable community members

measures to address food insecurity, such as support for the purchase, transportation and distribution of food; and traditional foods such as hunting and fishing

educational and other support for children

mental health assistance and emergency response services

preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

ISC continues to work with Indigenous communities to collaborate, share information and co-develop Indigenous-led, distinctions-based communications and health response approaches with Indigenous partners, listening to their advice and guidance.

Related products

link to related backgrounders, speeches, etc.

Associated links

Indigenous Services Canada flowing $125M in COVID-19 public health funding directly to First Nations Communities

COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources

Confirmed cases of COVID-19

What we are doing: By the Numbers

Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities

Government of Canada introduces additional measures to address COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Regional Medical Officers of Health

Hope for Wellness Help Line.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]