Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 monthly update -- October 2022

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccines continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics and health centres. This includes access to the updated bivalent vaccines that are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron variant of concern, which is currently circulating in Canada.

Since vaccine protection decreases over time, it is important to stay up to date by first getting your primary series doses followed by booster doses as recommended. These are available through your local healthcare providers.

For all eligible populations, if it has been six months since your last dose or six months since being infected with COVID-19, get another booster dose.

Keeping up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against severe outcomes.

Another way to further protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by choosing to follow individual public health measures, including:

Staying home when you are sick

Practising proper respiratory etiquette (e.g., covering your coughs and sneezes)

Improving ventilation

Masking up in crowded indoor spaces

Hand-washing and sanitization

Social distancing from others when you can

Using rapid tests when you have been exposed or have symptoms

Monthly review — September 2022

In September 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

493 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A nearly 40% decrease from August 2022

16 newly reported hospitalizations

A 30% decrease from August 2022

3 newly reported deaths

A 40% decrease from August 2022

The following web pages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Associated links

COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Accessing COVID-19 public health support for First Nations communities

Accessing COVID-19 public health supports for the territories, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut

