Jun 06, 2022, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada
COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts.
Monthly review – May 2022
In May 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:
- 952 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases
- A 61.0% decrease from April 2022
- 36 newly reported hospitalizations
- A 41.0% decrease from April 2022
- 8 newly reported deaths
- An 57.9% decrease from April 2022
The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 - updated regularly
- Vaccines administered - updated weekly
- PPE shipments to communities - updated biweekly
- Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities - updated weekly
Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) for COVID response
As of June 6, 2022:
- All previous requests for assistance regarding COVID response have concluded. Should additional requests be received, officials and departments remain ready to help.
