OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada

COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts.

Monthly review – May 2022

In May 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

952 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A 61.0% decrease from April 2022

36 newly reported hospitalizations

A 41.0% decrease from April 2022

8 newly reported deaths

An 57.9% decrease from April 2022

The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) for COVID response

As of June 6, 2022:

All previous requests for assistance regarding COVID response have concluded. Should additional requests be received, officials and departments remain ready to help.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]