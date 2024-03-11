Indigenous hockey coaches invited to apply for Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario's barrier-breaking grant

The Indigenous Hockey Coaching Grant will help make the sport more accessible and boost representation from Indigenous communities

MARKHAM, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) announced their Indigenous Hockey Coaching Grant has opened applications for 2024. First launched in 2023, the grant aims to increase Indigenous representation in sports leadership by making hockey more affordable and accessible to coaches from Indigenous communities by providing them with up to $1,500 in funding for expenses such as equipment, travel and training.

Last year, the grant was awarded to 38 recipients representing more than 25 Indigenous communities across Ontario. The funding was used towards hockey essentials such as practice time at local rinks, various equipment and registration fees.

"Thanks to this funding from Hydro One and CAO, I've been able to take necessary training to help coach alongside my community members and be a bench support staff in the Little NHL tournament this year," said Darryl Williams-Jones, a 2023 recipient of the Indigenous Hockey Coaching Grant and coach of the U7 Garden River First Nation team. "We purchased some equipment so our coaches could take to the ice and help guide our athletes one on one. It also helped to offset some on-ice time so our team can skate together and build relationships with each other."

"With the success of last year's inaugural grant, I'm excited to see that the CAO and Hydro One are teaming up again to invest in young Indigenous athletes and continue to raise awareness about the power of sport," said Chico Ralf, President, Little Native Hockey League. "Increasing Indigenous representation encourages our youth to become part of a team which in turn has a positive impact on their community as a whole."

"Coaches are important role models for athletes and communities, inspiring of youth to participate and do their best," said Penny Favel, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. "This grant will help more Indigenous coaches share the power of sport with their teams and communities. We're very proud to help make hockey more inclusive, safe, and accessible so more Canadians can enjoy the sport."

"Every day, we support coaches across Ontario in creating safe and positive experiences for all athletes," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaches Association of Ontario. "Knowing the challenges some communities are up against when it comes to sports, we are thrilled to once again partner with Hydro One for this grant that will continue to support Indigenous coaches."

This announcement comes during the Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) tournament, where a record-breaking 4,000 Indigenous athletes and their coaches are participating in a week-long tournament. Hydro One is a proud presenting sponsor for the tournament and was recently inducted into the LNHL Hall of Fame as a "Friend of the Little NHL," honouring a partnership that first began in 2003.

Through its Community Investment program, Hydro One focuses on building safe communities in Ontario and directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. The company also supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include The ACT Foundation and Coaches Association of Ontario.

For more information and to apply for the grant, please visit: www.HydroOne.com/LittleNHL. The deadline to apply is March 25, 2024.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "attempt", "may", "plan", "will", "can", "believe", "seek", "estimate", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.