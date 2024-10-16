BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In a concerted effort to address critical unmet healthcare needs within Indigenous communities, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., Bimaadzwin and Indigenous health policy leaders across Canada, share the reach of its PATHWAYS—Indigenous Health Collaborations—pilot projects. Focused on improving access to culturally safe, high-quality care for Indigenous Peoples living with chronic illness, these projects, launched in Ontario, Nunavut, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and British Columbia continue to demonstrate insightful reach on the health and well-being of participants.

The PATHWAYS initiative is an ambitious response to the significant disparities faced by Indigenous Peoples in accessing equitable healthcare. Indigenous communities have long expressed the need for health services that not only treat physical conditions but also respect cultural traditions and address historical traumas. Through strategic partnerships and grassroots collaboration, the PATHWAYS initiative is bridging this gap and creating a future where healthcare is more inclusive and accessible.

Evaluation data was collected from seven diverse sites across the country. This data, gathered through surveys, sharing circles, interviews, and other qualitative methods, provided a comprehensive view of how the initiative is improving healthcare outcomes. Importantly, a holistic evaluation framework ensured that both quantitative data and qualitative stories were considered, bringing forward the lived experiences of Indigenous participants.

Key highlights of the program's reach include:

100 per cent of project leads reported observing positive behavioral changes and an improvement in the quality of life for participants.

100 per cent of project leads expressed deep satisfaction with the PATHWAYS program and its resources.

74 per cent of patients reported that the initiative has enhanced their understanding of their condition, and 70% per cent felt their ability to manage their condition has improved.

77 per cent of patients felt culturally respected and safe while discussing their health concerns, a critical aspect of the initiative's success.

One participant shared their experience: "I had autonomy over my decisions about seeking support. Something I had been fearful about getting."

The reach of PATHWAYS lies in respecting the pace of Indigenous communities and fostering authentic relationships that avoid a top-down approach. The strength of community ties was central to the reach of these projects, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and collaboration. Building trust through cultural safety is at the heart of the PATHWAYS approach. The partners work alongside communities to ensure that services are delivered in culturally respectful ways, avoiding the tensions that often arise from a lack of cultural understanding. The initiative has demonstrated that a collaborative, culturally-informed approach to healthcare is a proven model for addressing health inequity.

Keith Leclaire, chair of the PATHWAYS Advisory Circle, emphasizes, "PATHWAYS shows that when we come together—healthcare providers, Indigenous communities, and partners—we can create real change. The reach results are evidence to what is possible when cultural safety is prioritized in healthcare delivery."

"PATHWAYS represents a commitment to honoring Indigenous knowledge and practices while addressing the critical healthcare challenges these communities face," says Annie Beauchemin, Head of Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "We are pleased of the strides made so far, but we recognize that much work remains to be done. We remain dedicated to supporting sustainable, long-term health improvements in Indigenous communities."

