WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. (Independent Advisor Solutions)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus)—is pleased to announce a partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions.

This significant development builds upon the recent launch of Independent Advisor Solutions on October 2, 2024, which introduced a strategic five-fund collaboration under the banner of "MiBLOX" with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

The latest partnership announced today, includes immediate plans to introduce a new Independent Advisor Solutions "MiBLOX" in early 2025, providing access to a strategy managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"We exist to provide unique answers to advisors so they can power their portfolios and personal brand," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "Advisors using our offerings are supported by a thoughtfully curated and thoroughly vetted selection of who we believe are among the best at what they do. The partnership with Goldman Sachs adds yet another global titan to our suite, providing advisors with access to truly world-class expertise, and differentiates them from the rest of the Canadian marketplace."

Matt Gibson, Global Head of the Client Business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management added, "Our team is excited to collaborate with Independent Advisor Solutions to serve their clients' complex investment needs. We look forward to working closely across our leadership teams to deliver GSAM's broad investing capabilities and extensive resources to IAS's leading advisor network."

The relationships with BlackRock, and now Goldman Sachs, underscores Independent Advisor Solutions' dedication to forming deep partnerships with industry leaders and subject matter experts that help advisors deliver exceptional client results and drive the growth of their practice.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. offers unique solutions for advisors through sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model-based portfolios (MiMODEL), and provides access to exclusive investment funds (MiBLOX, MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $35 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

