OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - There is now little debate over the need for a massive increase in supply to make housing more affordable in Canada. The conversation has moved to the ways and means by which this can be achieved. One avenue that should be followed is increasing productivity in residential construction.

The latest article from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) Deputy Chief Economist, Kevin Hughes, looks at some of the challenges and possible solutions to creating more productivity in the home building industry and why the low levels of consolidation in the residential construction in Canada could be an impediment to meeting ambitious homebuilding goals.

