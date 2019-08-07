Increased Support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and 40 Festivals in Prince Edward Island Français

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Aug 07, 2019, 10:00 ET

Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), announces increased support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and more than 40 festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), announced today investments totalling nearly $8 million to support the Confederation Centre of the Arts and more than 40 events and festivals in Prince Edward Island. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

For more than 50 years, the Confederation Centre of the Arts has been a gathering place and creative forum celebrating Canada's history and many cultures through the visual and performing arts. The Confederation Centre of the Arts will receive an additional $500,000 annually for 2019–2020 and 2020–2021, with investments announced in the last budget. This additional $1 million in support is in addition to the $3 million the centre receives annually for its programming. The Government of Canada's total funding for this organization is $7 million for the two fiscal years.

The funding comes from the Fathers of Confederation Building Trust Program.

Support for festivals and cultural events

Parliamentary Secretary Casey also announced an investment of $738,600 in 2019–2020 for organizations that host festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island.

This funding will support 42 arts and heritage celebrations and promotional projects, as well as support arts and culture festivals for residents throughout the province.

These projects have a major impact in Prince Edward Island. They make a significant contribution to the vitality of the arts and culture sector, promote tourism, and boost economic growth.

The government funding is from the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, as well as the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity and promote greater inclusiveness. This investment will help meet current and growing needs, particularly in less affluent regions. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"The Confederation Centre of the Arts is a unique creative and performance centre for all Canadians. Festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island also contribute to this cultural economy by highlighting the value of our communities, our diversity and the tremendous talent of our artists. I invite all Canadians to take advantage of the summer season to discover what is happening in their communities and across the country."

­­—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Cultural industries are vital to the economy of Prince Edward Island. This $1 million in additional funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts will support more diverse cultural offerings. In its last budget, the Government of Canada made the cultural sector a priority. These investments will help more than 40 festivals and events provide enhanced programming for the island's residents and tourists. These events are great opportunities to get together with family and friends to celebrate our culture and our heritage."

—Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"Confederation Centre of the Arts is grateful to the Government of Canada for recently announcing$1 million in funding over two years to support operations at the centre. This funding is critical for enabling us to continue offering arts, heritage, and education programs, which affect communities locally and nationally. As the national memorial to the founding of Canada, the Confederation Centre brings regional artists to the national stage, and national artists to the region. We are proud to play a significant role in the growth of culture, tourism, and the economy."

—Steve Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer, Confederation Centre of the Arts

Quick Facts

The projects received funding through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and its sub-component, the Fathers of Confederation Building Trust.

The Fathers of Confederation Building Trust is a single-recipient program that supports the activities of the Confederation Centre of the Arts as the only national monument commemorating the Fathers of Confederation.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and arts specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that stage professional arts festivals and performing arts event series, as well as for organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Every year, the Government supports more than 650 festivals and performing arts events in more than 250 communities across Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget includes $16 million for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund; 14 million for the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and $20.25 million for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Data Table

Program

Total Amount

Fathers of Confederation Building Trust

 

$3,500,000 (2019–2020)

$3,500,000 (2020–2021)

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (2019–2020)

$421,100

27 projects

Canadian Arts Presentation Fund (2019–2020)

 

$317,500

15 projects

Fathers of Confederation Building Trust

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Fathers of Confederation Building Trust

Confederation Centre of the Arts programming

Charlottetown

$3,500,000 (2019–2020)

$3,500,000 (2020–2021)

Total

$7,000,000

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Abegweit First Nation

Abegweit First Nation's 21st Mawiomi/Powwow

Scotchfort

$15,300

Annual Abegweit Pow Wow Committee

27th Annual Abegweit Pow Wow

Charlottetown

$12,300

Art in the Open Inc.

Art in the Open

Charlottetown

$27,500

Centre Expo-Festival Center Ltd.

Country Music Festival

Wellington

$4,000

Centre Expo-Festival Center Ltd.

Festival des Fêtes

Wellington

$3,000

Cloggeroo – The Island Folk Festival Inc.

Cloggeroo – the Island Folk Festival

Georgetown

$27,200

Comité organisateur du Jamboree atlantique des violoneux

Atlantic Fiddlers Jamboree

Wellington

$9,300

Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey Inc.

Festival Hivernal 2019

Tignish

$5,200

Coopérative de Développement Culturel et Patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée.

Grand Ruisseau Song Festival

Mont-Carmel

$8,000

Exposition agricole et le Festival acadien de la région Évangéline Inc.

The Evangeline Area Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival

Abram-Village

$17,600

Friends of Montague Summer Days Festival

Montague Summer Days Cultural Festival

Montague

$18,300

Friends of the Farmers' Bank of Rustico

Acadian Harvest Festival

Rustico

$5,500

Island Fringe Festival Inc. (The)

The Island Fringe Festival

Charlottetown

$5,200

La Belle-Alliance Ltée

Festival de la citrouille – Les couleurs de l'automne

Summerside

$16,100

Lennox Island First Nation Annual Pow Wow

19th Annual Lennox Island Pow Wow

Lennox Island

$10,800

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI Inc.

11th Annual Charlottetown/MCPEI Powwow

Charlottetown

$12,600

Pride PEI

PEI Pride Festival | 25 years

Charlottetown

$102,500

River Clyde Pageant (The)

The River Clyde Pageant

Charlottetown

$17,500

Souris Special Events Committee

11th Annual Mermaid Tears Seaglass Festival

Souris

$5,000

Souris Special Events Committee

39th Annual Souris Christmas Festival and Parade

Souris

$3,000

Souris Special Events Committee

Music in the Park Series

Souris

$2,400

St. Louis Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival

St. Louis Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival

St. Louis

$7,000

St. Peters Area Development Corporation

The Frank Ledwell Storytelling and Comedy Festival

St. Peter's Bay

$3,800

St. Peters Blueberry Festival and Homecoming Committee Inc.

St. Peters Bay Wild Blueberry Festival and Homecoming

St. Peter's Bay

$2,600

Summerside Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Co-operative Association Limited

Summerside Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival

Summerside

$5,700

West Prince Bluegrass & Music Co-Operative Limited

Red Clay Bluegrass Festival

Tignish

$11,500

Wyatt Heritage Properties Inc.

Summerside Arts Festival

Summerside

$62,200

Total

$421,100

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

100570 P.E.I. Inc.

TD PEI Jazz and Blues Festival

Charlottetown

$8,000

Association du Festival Évangéline de musique bluegrass et traditionnelle Ltée

Festival Bluegrass Évangéline

Abram-Village

$10,000

Atlantic Presenters Association Inc.

APA Programming and Services

Charlottetown

$120,000

Belle-Alliance Ltee.

2019–2020 programming

Summerside

$10,000

Big Field Traditions Inc.

Rollo Bay Music Camp and Fiddle Festival 2019

Rollo Bay

$5,000

Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean

2019–2020 programming

Charlottetown

$10,000

Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée

Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series

Mont-Carmel

$10,000

Indian River Festival Association Inc.

Indian River Festival

Indian River

$37,000

P.E.I. Arts Guild Inc.

The Guild Festival 2019

Charlottetown

$5,000

Prince Edward Island Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Society Incorporated

PEI Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival

Dundas

$10,000

Regional Cultural / Event Centre Inc.

Harbourfront Theatre Presents

Summerside

$30,000

Small Halls Inc.

PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls

All over PEI

$25,000

Town of Georgetown

Kings Playhouse 2019/2020/2021 Season

Georgetown

$7,500

Victoria Playhouse Inc.

Victoria Playhouse Festival

Victoria

$20,000

Watermark Theatre Inc.

Classic Music Reignited

North Rustico

$10,000

Total

$317,500

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Heritage

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Increased Support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and 40 Festivals in Prince Edward Island

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Aug 07, 2019, 10:00 ET