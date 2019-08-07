Increased Support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and 40 Festivals in Prince Edward Island

Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), announces increased support for the Confederation Centre of the Arts and more than 40 festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), announced today investments totalling nearly $8 million to support the Confederation Centre of the Arts and more than 40 events and festivals in Prince Edward Island. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

For more than 50 years, the Confederation Centre of the Arts has been a gathering place and creative forum celebrating Canada's history and many cultures through the visual and performing arts. The Confederation Centre of the Arts will receive an additional $500,000 annually for 2019–2020 and 2020–2021, with investments announced in the last budget. This additional $1 million in support is in addition to the $3 million the centre receives annually for its programming. The Government of Canada's total funding for this organization is $7 million for the two fiscal years.

The funding comes from the Fathers of Confederation Building Trust Program.

Support for festivals and cultural events

Parliamentary Secretary Casey also announced an investment of $738,600 in 2019–2020 for organizations that host festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island.

This funding will support 42 arts and heritage celebrations and promotional projects, as well as support arts and culture festivals for residents throughout the province.

These projects have a major impact in Prince Edward Island. They make a significant contribution to the vitality of the arts and culture sector, promote tourism, and boost economic growth.

The government funding is from the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, as well as the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity and promote greater inclusiveness. This investment will help meet current and growing needs, particularly in less affluent regions. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"The Confederation Centre of the Arts is a unique creative and performance centre for all Canadians. Festivals and cultural events in Prince Edward Island also contribute to this cultural economy by highlighting the value of our communities, our diversity and the tremendous talent of our artists. I invite all Canadians to take advantage of the summer season to discover what is happening in their communities and across the country."

­­—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Cultural industries are vital to the economy of Prince Edward Island. This $1 million in additional funding for the Confederation Centre of the Arts will support more diverse cultural offerings. In its last budget, the Government of Canada made the cultural sector a priority. These investments will help more than 40 festivals and events provide enhanced programming for the island's residents and tourists. These events are great opportunities to get together with family and friends to celebrate our culture and our heritage."

—Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"Confederation Centre of the Arts is grateful to the Government of Canada for recently announcing$1 million in funding over two years to support operations at the centre. This funding is critical for enabling us to continue offering arts, heritage, and education programs, which affect communities locally and nationally. As the national memorial to the founding of Canada, the Confederation Centre brings regional artists to the national stage, and national artists to the region. We are proud to play a significant role in the growth of culture, tourism, and the economy."

—Steve Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer, Confederation Centre of the Arts

Quick Facts

The projects received funding through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and its sub-component, the Fathers of Confederation Building Trust.

The Fathers of Confederation Building Trust is a single-recipient program that supports the activities of the Confederation Centre of the Arts as the only national monument commemorating the Fathers of Confederation.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and arts specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that stage professional arts festivals and performing arts event series, as well as for organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Every year, the Government supports more than 650 festivals and performing arts events in more than 250 communities across Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget includes $16 million for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund; 14 million for the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and $20.25 million for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Data Table

Program Total Amount Fathers of Confederation Building Trust $3,500,000 (2019–2020) $3,500,000 (2020–2021) Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (2019–2020) $421,100 27 projects Canadian Arts Presentation Fund (2019–2020) $317,500 15 projects

Fathers of Confederation Building Trust

Recipient Project City Amount Fathers of Confederation Building Trust Confederation Centre of the Arts programming Charlottetown $3,500,000 (2019–2020) $3,500,000 (2020–2021) Total $7,000,000

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipient Project City Amount Abegweit First Nation Abegweit First Nation's 21st Mawiomi/Powwow Scotchfort $15,300 Annual Abegweit Pow Wow Committee 27th Annual Abegweit Pow Wow Charlottetown $12,300 Art in the Open Inc. Art in the Open Charlottetown $27,500 Centre Expo-Festival Center Ltd. Country Music Festival Wellington $4,000 Centre Expo-Festival Center Ltd. Festival des Fêtes Wellington $3,000 Cloggeroo – The Island Folk Festival Inc. Cloggeroo – the Island Folk Festival Georgetown $27,200 Comité organisateur du Jamboree atlantique des violoneux Atlantic Fiddlers Jamboree Wellington $9,300 Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey Inc. Festival Hivernal 2019 Tignish $5,200 Coopérative de Développement Culturel et Patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée. Grand Ruisseau Song Festival Mont-Carmel $8,000 Exposition agricole et le Festival acadien de la région Évangéline Inc. The Evangeline Area Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival Abram-Village $17,600 Friends of Montague Summer Days Festival Montague Summer Days Cultural Festival Montague $18,300 Friends of the Farmers' Bank of Rustico Acadian Harvest Festival Rustico $5,500 Island Fringe Festival Inc. (The) The Island Fringe Festival Charlottetown $5,200 La Belle-Alliance Ltée Festival de la citrouille – Les couleurs de l'automne Summerside $16,100 Lennox Island First Nation Annual Pow Wow 19th Annual Lennox Island Pow Wow Lennox Island $10,800 Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI Inc. 11th Annual Charlottetown/MCPEI Powwow Charlottetown $12,600 Pride PEI PEI Pride Festival | 25 years Charlottetown $102,500 River Clyde Pageant (The) The River Clyde Pageant Charlottetown $17,500 Souris Special Events Committee 11th Annual Mermaid Tears Seaglass Festival Souris $5,000 Souris Special Events Committee 39th Annual Souris Christmas Festival and Parade Souris $3,000 Souris Special Events Committee Music in the Park Series Souris $2,400 St. Louis Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival St. Louis Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival St. Louis $7,000 St. Peters Area Development Corporation The Frank Ledwell Storytelling and Comedy Festival St. Peter's Bay $3,800 St. Peters Blueberry Festival and Homecoming Committee Inc. St. Peters Bay Wild Blueberry Festival and Homecoming St. Peter's Bay $2,600 Summerside Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Co-operative Association Limited Summerside Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival Summerside $5,700 West Prince Bluegrass & Music Co-Operative Limited Red Clay Bluegrass Festival Tignish $11,500 Wyatt Heritage Properties Inc. Summerside Arts Festival Summerside $62,200 Total $421,100

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient Project City Amount 100570 P.E.I. Inc. TD PEI Jazz and Blues Festival Charlottetown $8,000 Association du Festival Évangéline de musique bluegrass et traditionnelle Ltée Festival Bluegrass Évangéline Abram-Village $10,000 Atlantic Presenters Association Inc. APA Programming and Services Charlottetown $120,000 Belle-Alliance Ltee. 2019–2020 programming Summerside $10,000 Big Field Traditions Inc. Rollo Bay Music Camp and Fiddle Festival 2019 Rollo Bay $5,000 Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean 2019–2020 programming Charlottetown $10,000 Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series Mont-Carmel $10,000 Indian River Festival Association Inc. Indian River Festival Indian River $37,000 P.E.I. Arts Guild Inc. The Guild Festival 2019 Charlottetown $5,000 Prince Edward Island Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Society Incorporated PEI Bluegrass and Oldtime Music Festival Dundas $10,000 Regional Cultural / Event Centre Inc. Harbourfront Theatre Presents Summerside $30,000 Small Halls Inc. PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls All over PEI $25,000 Town of Georgetown Kings Playhouse 2019/2020/2021 Season Georgetown $7,500 Victoria Playhouse Inc. Victoria Playhouse Festival Victoria $20,000 Watermark Theatre Inc. Classic Music Reignited North Rustico $10,000 Total $317,500

