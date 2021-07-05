An exhibit that recounts over 200 years of diplomatic history with First Nations people

QUEBEC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, inaugurated the new exhibit at the Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site, along with Rémy Vincent, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation.

The result of a partnership between Parks Canada and the Huron-Wendat Nation, this project aims to highlight diplomacy by enhancing the existing exhibit from the Huron-Wendat Nation's perspective on this piece of history. To do this, new evocative characters were added and the Wendat language was integrated. This new visitor experience will promote a better understanding of the various facets of the site's history.

The exhibit includes six new stations based on values related to diplomacy, including pride, honour and respect. Visitors will be able to trace over 200 years of diplomatic history with the First Nations through the unique perspective of the Huron-Wendat Nation. They will also learn about Huron-Wendat governors and diplomats, as well as the alliances between these nations at the very site where decisions that shaped North America were made.

The partnership between Parks Canada and the Huron-Wendat Nation was established under the Indigenous Tourism Initiatives program. Created in 2016, this program supports the development of Aboriginal tourism experiences at various national historic sites throughout Canada.

Tourisme Wendake's participation in this project will also facilitate the development of a tourist circuit in the region that will allow visitors to the Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site to extend their visit to Wendake.

"The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and to building a renewed relationship with them based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. I am therefore extremely proud of this collaboration between Parks Canada and the Huron-Wendat Nation, which allows us to highlight, in current times, their vision of our common history."

"This exhibit is the result of close collaboration between our Nation and Parks Canada. The relationship of trust and collaboration that is the foundation of this project has allowed the Huron-Wendat Nation to obtain the means and opportunity to study and highlight an essential aspect of its history through the spectrum of diplomacy. This exhibit will showcase the pride of the Wendat people to the general public and will become a true example for First Nations to follow to share their history."

Between 1620 and 1834, the Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site was the official residence and seat of power of the governors of the French and English regimes.

During the two centuries of the Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux's existence, Wendat diplomats frequently stood in this place of power to forge or strengthen alliances.

The Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site is open daily from July 6 to October 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

from The Indigenous Tourism Initiative program supports over 80 Indigenous partners and 34 Parks Canada sites.

Tourisme Wendake, a partner in this project, has been acting as an ambassador for Huron-Wendat history and culture for the past 15 years.

