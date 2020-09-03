Created in partnership with SOCAN Foundation and SiriusXM CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The SOCAN Foundation, part of the SOCAN Group of organizations, today announced the launch of the Black Canadian Music Awards, in partnership with SiriusXM Canada.

The Black Canadian Music Awards will recognize and celebrate the artistic merit demonstrated by Black music creators (songwriters, composers, producers, etc.) in all genres. The inaugural awards will be presented virtually in 2020, and winners will be selected by a jury and advisory council of prominent Black artists and industry leaders, including DJ Agile as the inaugural Chair of the jury.

"The Black Canadian Music Awards are part of the SOCAN Foundation's efforts toward advancing equity in the Canadian music industry by collaboratively creating opportunities to celebrate Black music creators. Our ongoing aim is to build inclusive programming as diverse as the communities in which we live, and this new award pushes us even further ahead," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation. "Furthermore, we cannot lose momentum to elevate communities impacted by ongoing and historical injustices. We acknowledge that there is still much more work to do, and we hope this award will celebrate and empower Black music creators in Canada."

Five (5) winners will be selected to each receive a $5,000 award, which is made possible with the generous support of SiriusXM Canada.

"We're very proud to partner with the SOCAN Foundation to launch the Black Canadian Music Awards and help to provide more recognition to Black artists in Canada," said Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications & Canadian Content Development, SiriusXM Canada. "There need to be more opportunities for Black music creators, and we're committed to supporting this vital community."

"The Black Community in Canada has a rich, long, and deep history of creation and contribution to music in Canada, and well beyond our borders," said DJ Agile. "From Salome Bey to Portia White to Oscar Peterson, Canadian Black music creators are a part of the musical tapestry of Canadian culture. History too often doesn't acknowledge and celebrate their contributions in their time, and this is why it's important for the SOCAN Foundation to honour our diverse Black music creators with the Black Canadian Music Awards, now."

To apply for the Black Music Awards, visit www.socanfoundation.ca/awards/. The deadline to apply is October 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT.

About SOCAN Foundation

Founded in 1992, the SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of organizations and guided by a Board of Directors. The Board, which consists of composers, songwriters, and music publishers, reflects concert music and popular music genres, as well as the geographic and linguistic regions of Canada. To learn more about the SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, visit www.socanfoundation.ca and www.socan.com.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

