TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce the six inaugural recipients of the CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowships, offered in partnership with Narcity Media Groups.

The first recipients of the six-week paid fellowships, open to recent graduates of Canadian post-secondary journalism programs, are:

The inaugural recipients of the CJF-Narcity Video Journalism Fellowships are Jessica Barile, Corinne Boyer, Rachel Ruth Pabiona Guanlao, Brahim ait Ouzineb, Tharsha Ravichakaravarthy and Amber Sandhu. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Jessica Barile , of Montreal, QC ;







of ; Corinne Boyer , of Montreal, QC ;







of ; Rachel Ruth Pabiona Guanlao, of Toronto, ON ;







of ; Brahim Ait Ouzineb, of Ottawa, ON ;







of ; Tharsha Ravichakaravarthy , of Toronto, ON ; and







, of ; and Amber Sandhu , of Vancouver, BC .

"Video journalism is playing an increasingly key role in how Canadians get their news," says Susan Harada, jury chair. "That's why unique opportunities like this fellowship – helping the next generation of video storytellers develop their skills – are crucial for journalism's future."

Supported by YouTube Canada and the Google News Initiative, the fellowships represent a unique opportunity to participate in building the future of local news. Fellows will receive comprehensive training and mentorship from Narcity Media's editors and journalists, focusing on the creation of engaging local news videos for publication on the creator's social channels as well as on Narcity's platforms.

"I'm very pleased with the group of applicants for this inaugural fellowship," says Jackie Vandinther, News Creator Fellowship Manager at Narcity Media Group. "This diverse group of emerging journalists brings a depth of skill sets and life experiences, which I think is vital to becoming a well-rounded journalist and content creator."

In addition to valuable training on compelling content creation, fellows will receive a $5,500 stipend.

The 2024 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. For more information, see contact details below or visit the CJF Awards page .

Thank to the generous support of YouTube Canada and the Google News Initiative for their sponsorship of this program.

The CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowship jury members are:

Susan Harada (chair) Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University ;

(chair) Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, ; Owen Leitch , Executive Producer Global Brands, Narcity Media Group;

, Executive Producer Global Brands, Narcity Media Group; Jackie Vandinther , News Creator Fellowships Manager, Narcity Media;

, News Creator Fellowships Manager, Narcity Media; Natalie Turvey , President and Executive Director, CJF; and

, President and Executive Director, CJF; and Laurie Bergeron , Associate Director of Content, Narcity Media Groups.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

