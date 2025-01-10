In wake of federal health minister's letter, RNAO eager to work with Ontario government on a funding model without user fees for nurse practitioners

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Federal Health Minister Mark Holland's recent letter to provincial and territorial ministers of health reinforces a critical message the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has championed for years: Ontario urgently needs a publicly funded model – without user fees – in nurse practitioner (NP)-led clinics and for independent NPs in primary care. This is key to ensuring Ontarians get timely access to quality care.

Minister Holland's letter confirms a Canada Health Act (CHA) policy requiring Ontario to create a public funding model for NPs and other regulated health professionals by April 1, 2026. Under this policy, charging patients for medically necessary services will be prohibited, requiring the province to comply or face penalties.

RNAO has long called for full utilization of Ontario's 5,300 NPs to address the province's health-care access crisis, particularly in primary care. Fair compensation to NPs within our publicly funded system is overdue. In April 2024, Minister of Health Sylvia Jones wrote to her federal counterpart urging action, and Minister Holland's announcement answers that call. He stated, "any medically necessary physician-equivalent services provided by regulated health professionals, such as nurse practitioners, are to be paid" through public funding.

"Premier Doug Ford, the time to act is now. Ontario must urgently implement a funding model to support NPs in providing the care Ontarians deserve – without charging them," says RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar. "NPs stand eager to help alleviate the primary care crisis but need proper funding to do so."

This move is critical for the 2.5 million Ontarians who currently lack access to a primary care provider – a number projected to rise to 4.4 million by 2026 if swift action isn't taken.

NPs provide access to medically necessary care, deliver comprehensive primary care services in team-based care and act as the most responsible care providers to individuals across Ontario, including vulnerable populations and those living in rural and underserved communities. They diagnose and treat medical conditions, order diagnostic tests, prescribe medications, and refer to specialist care.

"RNAO is eager to collaborate with Premier Ford and Minister Jones to develop a public funding model for NPs," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Every Ontarian deserves timely access to care without out-of-pocket expenses for medically necessary care, and NPs offer a clear, effective solution."

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

