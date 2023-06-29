IN THE MATTER OF KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO - File No. 2023-12

Adjudicator: James Douglas

ORDER

WHEREAS on June 29, 2023, the Capital Markets Tribunal held a hearing by videoconference;

ON HEARING the submissions of the representatives for Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (Staff) and for the respondents;

IT IS ORDERED THAT:

1. by October 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., the respondents shall serve and file any motion regarding Staff's disclosure to that date or seeking disclosure of additional documents;

2. by October 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., Staff shall:

a. serve and file a witness list,

b. serve a summary of each witness's anticipated evidence on each respondent, and

c. indicate any intention to call an expert witness, including providing the expert's name and the issues on which the expert will give evidence; and

3. a further attendance in this matter is scheduled for October 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference, or on such other date and time as may be agreed to by the parties and set by the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat.

"James Douglas"

James Douglas

