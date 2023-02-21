IN THE MATTER OF FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ and ANDRE ITWARU

File No. 2019-22

Adjudicator: Timothy Moseley

ORDER

WHEREAS the Capital Markets Tribunal held a hearing in writing to consider a request from Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission to vary the schedule set out in the Tribunal's order of November 15, 2022, relating to the exchange of materials for the sanctions and costs hearing in this proceeding;

ON READING Staff's request and on considering that no party opposes the request;

IT IS ORDERED THAT the November 15, 2022, order is varied, such that:

Staff shall serve and file reply written evidence, if any, and written reply submissions on sanctions and costs, if any, by 4:30 p.m. on March 9, 2023.

"Timothy Moseley"

______________

Timothy Moseley

