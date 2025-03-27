In partnership with RIU Hotels & Resorts, Sunwing Vacations collaborates with Adam Growe, trivia icon and Cash Cab host, to surprise and delight Sunwing customers in Jamaica with its Vacation Van

The spirit of this concept was executed in multiple phases during the vacation provider's three-day expedition in the tropics, alongside partners RIU Hotels & Resorts, NexusTours.com and Chukka Caribbean Adventures, emphasizing the "Do More" of Sunwing's Save More, Do More promise:

Day 1: Sunwing's trusted partner, NexusTours.com, was pivotal in getting things off the ground in destination. Upon arrival in Montego Bay , Growe engaged passengers on board their transfer in a friendly quizzical game for their opportunity to win a prize from NexusTours.com.





Sunwing's trusted partner, NexusTours.com, was pivotal in getting things off the ground in destination. Upon arrival in , Growe engaged passengers on board their transfer in a friendly quizzical game for their opportunity to win a prize from NexusTours.com. Day 2: Sunwing guests vacationing at Riu Palace Aquarelle were welcomed for an exclusive trivia experience near the Ska Bar in the resort's outdoor entertainment area, where participants could go head-to-head and compete for a spot on the next day's unrivalled adventure.





Sunwing guests vacationing at Riu Palace Aquarelle were welcomed for an exclusive trivia experience near the Ska Bar in the resort's outdoor entertainment area, where participants could go head-to-head and compete for a spot on the next day's unrivalled adventure. Day 3: The final day celebrated the trivia winners, as NexusTours.com and Chukka Caribbean Adventures went above and beyond to design an unforgettable itinerary at Good Hope, from ziplining to bamboo river rafting, horseback riding, ATV treks, a traditional Jamaican lunch and rum tasting.. Following several pop quiz moments throughout the day where participants competed for top prize, they were surprised with the biggest plot twist of all - all groups would go home as winners of a free Sunwing vacation package with RIU Hotels & Resorts.

As a Canadian-loved and trusted resort brand set in some of the most desirable sun destinations, RIU Hotels & Resorts offered a home for Sunwing's most recent activation. As RIU's seventh development in Jamaica but first in the Falmouth, Trelawny area, Riu Palace Aquarelle delivers top-rated family-friendly getaways with a variety of amenities all ages will love, from a sought-after beachfront location to a water park on site, a modern fitness centre and RiuFit program, international dining options, elegantly-designed suites blending modernity with natural furnishings, and more.

Sunwing's Vacation Van was first brought to life in November 2024 in Toronto, as it hit the streets with Growe behind the wheel to surprise unsuspecting Torontonians and test their flynancial knowledge in Growe's signature style. From November 13-16, 2024, locals were challenged to answer a variety of questions that dug deeper into the "Save More" of Sunwing's mantra, for their chance to win Sunwing gift cards and RIU Hotels & Resorts all inclusive vacation packages. The pop-ups were further amplified by a social media contest that ran concurrently on @SunwingVacations' Instagram, where users could play for their chance to win from home.

"It's been a blast to bring my quizzical style and trivia fun to Sunwing's Vacation Van activations, whether on the streets, by the pool or on a day of adventure. The opportunity to experience Jamaica's kind people, vibrant culture and positive vibes for the first time has me eager to go back," said Adam Growe.

"Collaborating with Sunwing Vacations to make the everyday and key vacation moments more fun has been fantastic. Plus, a very rewarding moment happened after I returned home from Jamaica. Bumping into one of the winners from the Vacation Van launch in Toronto who had just returned from their Sunwing vacation, I got to hear about the wonderful time they had. Their positive feedback confirmed that we're creating amazing travel experiences."

This week, @SunwingVacations' social media channels will feature exciting recaps on the events in Jamaica, as well as an upcoming social media contest for one more chance to take part in the fun.

Offering a wide range of all inclusive vacation packages for popular resort brands, including RIU Hotels & Resorts, travellers save more when booking with Sunwing so they can do more of what they love in paradise. To secure a last-minute getaway or swap summer plans at home for a summer adventure in the tropics, vacationers can book with their travel advisor or on Sunwing.ca.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]