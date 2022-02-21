In memory of his humane spirit, Daniel Pearl Foundation donates $20,000 to Journalists for Human Rights' Afghanistan evacuation effort

Twenty years after the tragic murder of Daniel Pearl, his legacy lives on through fellow journalists and humanitarians saved from terror in Afghanistan

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On the twentieth anniversary of the day the world learned of American journalist Daniel Pearl's death, Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is honoured to join the Daniel Pearl Foundation in celebrating his enduring legacy of championing humanity, cultural understanding, and free press.

In recognition of the Foundation's generous $20,000 donation to JHR's ongoing evacuation effort from Afghanistan, we will share the inspiring stories of four Daniel Pearl Evacuees today – some of the journalists and human rights defenders whom the Foundation has supported in their journey from Afghanistan to a country where they can continue their call for the protection of Afghan lives, rights and cultural heritage. The Daniel Pearl Evacuees include investigative journalists, women's rights activists, and dedicated employees of civil society organizations. Please visit our Twitter page or bit.ly/DanielPearlEvacuees to view these stories.

Daniel Pearl was a gifted journalist and musician. He worked as a foreign correspondent with the Wall Street Journal in Washington DC and London. In 2000, he moved to Bombay, India where he served as the Journal's South Asia Bureau Chief. His work to cover the 'war on terrorism' took him to Karachi, Pakistan, where he was kidnapped by terrorists on January 23, 2002. Several weeks elapsed without word of his fate; his murder was confirmed on February 21, 2002.

In Daniel, the terrorists believed they abducted a media figure, an American, and a Jew. But they had much more — a true citizen of the world and an embodiment of civilized values, whose death, like his life, would inspire millions of people in the cause of decency and cultural understanding. The Daniel Pearl Foundation was formed in 2002 by his family and friends to continue Daniel's mission and address the root causes of his tragic, senseless murder. To learn more about Daniel Pearl and the Foundation, please visit www.danielpearl.org .

JHR Executive Director Rachel Pulfer said, "Each of the Daniel Pearl Evacuees have made it their life's work to demand better access to basic rights for their people. Threats were not new to them, but the Taliban takeover intensified the risk to an unlivable extent. We are grateful to the Daniel Pearl Foundation for their generosity that has empowered us to remove these brave individuals from a life of constant danger from terrorists."

"We could not save Danny from his tragic death at the hands of extremists, though so many tried," said Tamara Pearl, sister of Daniel Pearl, speaking on behalf of his family and the Daniel Pearl Foundation. "Driven by his legacy, we are happy to support JHR in their ongoing effort to save hundreds of journalists from a similar fate, and give those journalists new life, new hopes, and freedom to pursue truth and report it."

To join Daniel Pearl Foundation in supporting JHR's life-saving evacuation work from Afghanistan

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 19 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with 18,500+ journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programmes in more than 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

