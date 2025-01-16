EAST HANTS, NS, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents in East Hants will benefit from an increase in public transit services, after an investment of more than $130,000 from the federal and provincial governments.

Member of Parliament Kody Blois, MLA John A. MacDonald, and Executive Director for East Hants Learning Tanya Burke announced federal funding to purchase one electric vehicle, one hybrid vehicle and a dispatch software system to improve rural transportation service provided in East Hants. These investments will enable transit users to complete their day-to-day activities such as going to work, attending medical activities, participating in social activities and visiting loved ones.

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

"Reliability is key to a well-functioning public transit network. I'm very pleased the Government of Canada was able to provide funding through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to assist the East Hants Community Rider in purchasing these energy efficient vehicles as well as a dispatch software that will optimize efficiency and improve the experience for residents of East Hants using this service."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everything becomes more difficult, or even impossible, if people can't get where they need to go. That's why the work of organizations like the East Hants Community Learning Association is so important. Providing safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation helps people work, learn and live better lives. The result is a stronger community and brighter future for Nova Scotia."

John A. MacDonald, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants East, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley

"The East Hants Community Rider, and services like ours across the Province of Nova Scotia, have begun to integrate newer, greener technology into our fleet. These new vehicles enhance our fleet, reduce operating costs, move us toward a greener operation, and most importantly, get more people where they need to go."

Tanya Burke, Executive Director, East Hants Learning Association

The federal government is investing $105,764 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Province of Nova Scotia is contributing $26,541 .

The RTSF supports the development and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system.

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications are currently being accepted under the Rural Transit Solutions Fund's Capital Project stream, until March 4, 2025 . Eligible Indigenous recipients have until April 8, 2025 to apply.

. Eligible Indigenous recipients have until to apply. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

