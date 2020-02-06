Improving Heritage Spaces in Sault Ste. Marie

The Government of Canada supports the renovation of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre

SAULT STE MARIE, ON, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to give everyone better access to the arts and heritage.

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Sault Ste. Marie), announced $20,772 in support for upgrades to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre today. Mr. Sheehan made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will go toward improvements to the audiovisual and display equipment for the Centre's Wings Over the North Theatre and the Wildlife Theatre.

The upgrades ensure that the Centre can continue to welcome and educate visitors about the region's important aviation and firefighting history and heritage.

Quotes

"Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant communities. We are proud to support improvements to spaces like the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, which provide access to unique educational experiences for residents and visitors, and help preserve the heritage of local communities."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am thrilled that our government is investing in improvements to Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. This project will allow residents and visitors to learn more about the important history of aviation and firefighting in our community, as well as help preserve that heritage for future generations."

—Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Sault Ste. Marie)

"On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, I want to thank Canadian Heritage for their support. As a top tourist attraction and community-gathering place in Sault Ste. Marie, we pride ourselves on providing high-quality engaging experiences in our museum. This funding will go along way to enhancing that guest experience."

—Dan Ingram, Executive Director, Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.

Budget 2017 included $300 million over 10 years for the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help support the development of Canadian talent and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural heritage.

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre preserves and tells the story of Canada's bushplane and forest fire protection heritage, and how it has shaped life in northern and remote parts of Canada. The centre collects, preserves, exhibits and interprets a collection of bushplanes and related material, and promotes public understanding of their significance by offering quality presentations, education programs and visitor experiences in a public museum facility. It also serves as a centre of research and information on bushplane and forest fire fighting heritage. In 2019, the Centre celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Associated Links

Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

