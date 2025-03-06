ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The overdose crisis is one of the most serious public health crises our country has ever faced. It is driven by a dangerous illegal drug supply that is unpredictable and increasingly toxic. Too many Canadians have lost their lives to this public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging every tool at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, Seamus O'Regan, Member of Parliament for St. John's South on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $2.4 million in federal funding for two organizations in St. John's that are working to connect people to care.

First Light St. John's Friendship Centre is receiving more than $946,000 to conduct research on the extent of Indigenous incarceration in Newfoundland and Labrador and the prevalence of substance use and addictions among Indigenous individuals who have been incarcerated to help inform the policy process. First Light will then co-develop solutions to address barriers to reintegration and treatment with partners and with Indigenous people with experiences of incarceration, substance use and addictions.

Thrive CYN St. John's is receiving more than $1.5 million for their project "Collaboration for Change & Capacity". This project emphasizes a collaborative effort among community partners to increase capacity for delivering harm reduction and recovery services through the employment of people with lived and living experience.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community partners and organizations working to save lives. This project is funded through the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). We will continue to work will all partners to get people the support they need.

Quotes

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about reducing harms and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"This isn't just an investment in organizations – it's an investment in better health for everyone in our Province. Connecting people to the health care they need will help save lives and support everyone impacted by the tragedy that is the overdose crisis."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Member of Parliament St John's South–Mount Pearl

"Thrive CYN St. John's Inc. is thrilled to receive Substance Use and Addictions Program funding, in collaboration with our partners, to hire people with lived experience in urban, rural and Indigenous women's spaces. This funding will help ensure individuals and communities impacted by substance use have access to peer support and expanded harm reduction services. As overdose deaths continue to occur, we look forward to increasing the capacity of our communities to proactively offer supports and deliver potentially lifesaving services and resources.

Angela Crockwell

Executive Director Thrive, CYN St. John's

"Today's funding will strengthen Indigenous-led policy and research capacity to address systemic barriers in substance use and addictions programs. First Light welcomes federal support in our efforts to advance the MMIWG Calls for Justice and First Voice Calls for Change. We remain committed to working with Indigenous rights-holders, community stakeholders, and decision-makers across Newfoundland and Labrador to drive urgent health and justice reforms outlined by the National Inquiry six years ago."

Justin Campbell,

Director of Advocacy, First Light St. John's Friendship Centre

Quick Facts

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $740 million has been invested in nearly 460 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

