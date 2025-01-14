HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The toxic drug and overdose crisis is having tragic impacts on communities across Canada. Too many Canadians have lost their lives to this public health crisis, impacting families, friends, and neighbours. Canada's approach to addressing this public health crisis is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging tools at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $4.3 million to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton to build a peer-led program to enhance care for people who use drugs during and after hospitalization.

The new program will integrate people with lived and living experience into hospital care teams as peer workers to act as a bridge between patients and their health care teams. The peer workers will also provide individual and group-based peer support for patients in emergency departments and inpatient units of St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, ON.

To support a safe and successful transition back to the community, the program will offer care for up to three months following hospital discharge.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community partners and organizations working to save lives. This project is funded through the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about reducing harms and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are taking a comprehensive and compassionate approach to addressing this public health crisis. Through the Substance Use and Addictions Program, we are proud to support St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton's innovative new program that integrates people with lived and living experience into hospital care teams. This new program will complement existing services and help to improve health care for people seeking support in Hamilton. We will continue to work together to connect people to health care and help save lives."

Lisa Hepfner

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Bringing the incredible expertise, creativity, compassion and dedication of peer workers to our substance use service team will have a tremendous impact on the care of people who use drugs while in hospital and will undoubtedly improve our patients' experiences and the trust they have in us as healthcare providers."

Dr. Robin Lennox

Co-Head of Substance Use Service, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

"This funding will support people who use substances receive tailored support both while in hospital and post discharge, fostering understanding, trust and building relationships led by the people accessing the service."

Marcie McIlveen

Peer Support Supervisor, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $730 million has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

