YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Five major roadways in the Northwest Territories are getting upgrades and improvements after an investment of more than $67 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Member of Parliament Michael McLeod, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, and territorial Minister of Infrastructure Caroline Wawzonek.

The projects announced for Highway 1 and Highway 7 will give the communities of Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, Jean Marie River, and Fort Simpson safer and more efficient driving conditions. The planned upgrades include embankment reconstruction, drainage improvement, and chipseal works. As Highway 7 connects visitors to Nahanni National Park, this will improve park access for tourists and locals alike.

Highway 4, which extends east from Yellowknife, will get grade and drainage improvements. This highway, known as the Ingraham Trail, travels through numerous parks and day use areas.

Details for all five projects can be found in the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to invest in projects that will have a real impact on the lives of the people of the Northwest Territories. Living in rural and northern communities comes with unique challenges, and improvements to road and highway infrastructure will help us stay connected to the people and places that are important to us."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in our transportation infrastructure brings numerous advantages for Northern residents. These investments enhance road safety and foster stronger community ties, which contributes to local businesses, employment opportunities, and tourism across four regions of our territory."

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Infrastructure

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $67,087,000 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories , with a total federal contribution of more than $150 million and a total territorial contribution of more than $10.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

