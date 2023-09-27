GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, has been advised that the representation orders, which describe and name Canada's future electoral districts, came into effect on September 22, 2023 , by proclamation.

, Stéphane Perrault, has been advised that the representation orders, which describe and name future electoral districts, came into effect on , by proclamation. The new boundaries and districts will be in effect for a federal general election called any time after April 22, 2024 . A general election called before that date would be conducted using current electoral boundaries, as would any by-election called before the new boundaries are in effect.

. A general election called before that date would be conducted using current electoral boundaries, as would any by-election called before the new boundaries are in effect. Representation in the House of Commons is readjusted every 10 years, following the decennial census, to reflect changes and movements in Canada's population. The redistribution process is conducted by independent commissions in each province.

population. The redistribution process is conducted by independent commissions in each province. Elections Canada can now begin the work of creating detailed maps and appointing returning officers for each district, as well as supporting the work of political entities as they adjust to the new electoral district boundaries.

can now begin the work of creating detailed maps and appointing returning officers for each district, as well as supporting the work of political entities as they adjust to the new electoral district boundaries. Canadians can find their future electoral district by using the interactive map viewer on the redistribution website. They can find their current electoral district by using the Voter Information Service.

"The independent review of electoral boundaries is a crucial part of our democratic system," said Mr. Perrault. "I want to acknowledge the complex work undertaken by the commissions that led the effort to determine the new electoral district boundaries."

The final reports of the federal electoral boundaries commissions, outlining the new electoral districts for each province, are available on the Redistribution 2022 website.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations , 1-877-877-9515 , [email protected], elections.ca