GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Milton East–Halton Hills South (Ontario).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Milton East–Halton Hills South, the difference between the two leading candidates was 29 votes. A judicial recount must take place if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than one one-thousandth (1/1000) or 0.1% of the valid votes cast.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Leonard Ricchetti of the Superior Court of Ontario, district of Milton East–Halton Hills South, and will begin on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the 400 Steeles Avenue East, Milton, Ontario. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]