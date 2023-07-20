IMP Aerospace workers file for conciliation

HALIFAX, NS, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members of Local 2215 at IMP Aerospace have filed for conciliation to set a new pace for contract negotiations.

"This is a vulnerable time for many workers, with the rising cost of living putting extra pressure on every paycheque," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Local 2215 members are using the tools available to them in the labour relations toolbox in order to get an agreement in a timely manner. They have the total support of their national union."

Deadline bargaining, often used in other jurisdictions but uncommon in Nova Scotia, gives added incentive for the union and management to work diligently to reach an agreement.

"At the end of the day, everyone at the table would like to reach an agreement and conciliation allows us to set a reasonable and transparent timeline to get a deal," said Kelly LeBlanc, President of Unifor Local 2215. "The last round of bargaining took many, many months, and there's no desire to repeat that. Our members want this done efficiently and done well."

Negotiations with IMP began June 27, 2023. Unifor Local 2215 represents 330 workers who work as air frame mechanics, structure mechanics, avionic technicians, cable assemblers, electronic technicians and labourers at facilities in Enfield and Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.

