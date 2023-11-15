IMP Aerospace members ratify new collective agreement

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2215 members working at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield, Nova Scotia, ratified a new collective agreement that sees increases to base wage rates, shift premiums, allowances, and improved paid time off.

"Members at IMP Aerospace were engaged and active throughout this bargaining process and that is vital to winning a better agreement," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "I congratulate the bargaining committee for their hard work and send my respect to every member for their solidarity."

National President Lana Payne, Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray (both centre) stand with IMP Local 2215 bargaining committee and Unifor staff. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The agreement covers approximately 320 members and will be effective retroactive to April 1, 2023 and expire in 2026. Wages will increase by 5% in the first year, followed by 3% in each of the next two years of the contract.

"We are pleased to complete negotiations with the largest wage increases our membership has seen in many years," said Kelly LeBlanc, President of Unifor Local 2215. "This was not an easy process, but ultimately, we avoided a strike before the holidays and made adjustments to our contract that work for us – that makes it all worth it."

Unifor members at IMP Aerospace work as airframe mechanics, avionics technicians, aircraft painters, cable assemblers, stores controllers and maintenance workers.

