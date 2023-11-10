HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2215 members working at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield have reached a new tentative agreement with the employer and will not undertake strike action today as planned.

The Local is planning a ratification meeting to take place next week. Workers will remain in a legal strike position from 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, and could resume plans to strike unless the tentative is ratified by the membership.

IMP Aerospace members call off Friday strike as new tentative is reached (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Unifor National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491.