IMDb TV Acquires U.S. Rights for CTV's Smash-Hit CORNER GAS Franchise

CTV Announces Third Season of CORNER GAS ANIMATED for CTV Comedy Channel

– With Season 2 audiences nearly double that of Season 1, production begins in Toronto and Vancouver on 11 new episodes –

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV and Prairie Pants Distribution Inc. confirmed today that CORNER GAS ANIMATED Season 1 and 2 will become available for the first time in the U.S. as an IMDb Original. On October 15, all 24 episodes of CORNER GAS ANIMATED Season 1 and 2 will be joined exclusively in the U.S. on IMDb TV by Canada's most-watched live-action comedy franchise of all time, CORNER GAS, including 107 episodes of the International Emmy Award-nominated, six-season live action sitcom, and the 90-minute feature film CORNER GAS: THE MOVIE. IMDb TV is the free American streaming video service offering thousands of premium movies and TV shows for everyday TV viewing.

In Canada, the CORNER GAS franchise is exclusively available on Bell Media platforms including CTV Comedy Channel, Crave, and CTV Throwback.

The announcement comes as CTV confirms a third season of CORNER GAS ANIMATED, building on the momentum of CTV Comedy Channel's record-breaking year. Season 3 of CORNER GAS ANIMATED features 11, all-new episodes featuring the beloved ensemble cast starring Brent Butt, Gabrielle Miller, Eric Peterson, Fred Ewanuick, Lorne Cardinal, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Nancy Robertson, and Corrine Koslo. Season 3 will debut on CTV Comedy Channel in 2020.

