IKO's European Innovation Comes to Canada

IKO introduces breakthrough two-component Metatech PMMA liquid waterproofing system to be used on low-slope roofs across Canada.

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - IKO, a global leader in roofing and waterproofing products, has leveraged its global roofing expertise to bring the latest and most innovative liquid waterproofing system to Canada. IKO Metatech is a fast-drying, two-component, liquid waterproofing system based on the durable polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) technology specified for challenging roof installations and repairs in tight areas on low-slope roofs.

"We are excited about the new opportunities this innovative product will create for the industry today and into the future. With its inherent flexibility and fast cure times, Metatech PMMA will have a use on nearly all low-slope roofing projects when used alongside existing IKO systems," says Adam Gotfraind, Canadian commercial product manager.

Canadian commercial roofing contractors can now rely on the fast-drying, seamless membrane, UV-resistant and catalyst-activated features of Metatech PMMA to withstand even the most challenging roofing installations. It is easily applied with a brush or roller and requires no open flames on the roof, resulting in a fully cured and weather-resistant system in only a couple of hours.

"Bringing this technology from our manufacturing operations in Belgium all the way to Canada reflects a great working relationship with our European operations and demonstrates how IKO leverages our global expertise," added Gotfraind.

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

