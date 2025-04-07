"The magic of a collection like STOCKHOLM 2025 is its ability for each piece to beautifully complement one another. It gives the feeling as though they are pieces which have been collected over time while also fitting seamlessly into the home," says EJ Middelhoven, Head of Communication & Design, IKEA Canada. "It's important for Canadians to know that when they see a collection like STOCKHOLM 2025, they are not only getting quality products but at a price tag that's within reach."

In its latest and largest iteration, the STOCKHOLM 2025 collection offers a diverse range of furniture, textiles, lighting, and accessories for across the home. Materials take centre stage - carefully chosen for their quality and how they age and interact with one another. Solid woods paired with tactile surfaces and natural fibres, linen, and leather, combine to create unique expressions in sturdy wood furniture, handwoven wool rugs, mouth-blown glass, and handcrafted rattan pieces. The collection also includes two glass chandeliers with a retro feel, accompanied with white gloves to wear during assembly.

Three Swedish designers with different but complementary areas of expertise came together to create a collection that is cohesive, while ensuring unique pieces that shine on their own. True to its namesake, the inspiration is deeply rooted in the city of Stockholm, reflecting both the urban and natural landscape surrounding the city. Rich earth tones play against natural woods, and textiles reflect scenes and colours from nature.

Starting April 10th, 2025, STOCKHOLM 2025 will be available in Canada in-store and online at IKEA.ca.

A look at STOCKHOLM 2025

Two distinctly different sofas were first designed as centerpieces to guide the collection as a whole. Designer Ola Wihlborg's wide modular sofa, offered in four colours including a deep turquoise velvet, was born from his frustration with sofas that constantly need the cushions fluffed. After developing over 30 prototypes to find the perfect shape for everyday comfort, the result is a sleek, generous sofa with modules that can be used on their own as well as connected to create the desired length.

The second sofa, designed by Nike Karlsson with a solid pine wood frame and white cushions, serves as an exploration into design without foam. Made from natural materials, the sofa uses woven fabric, natural latex, and coconut fibre, delivering a sofa with exceptional comfort and timeless appeal.

In the new collection, Nike introduces a sliding-door cabinet featuring a surface woven from rattan fibers, tied, bent and shaped by hand. Rattan is also used in the backrest of one of the dining chairs, while the lounge chair is built around a robust rattan frame and topped with a deep cushion in a light Bouclé.

The raw nature of the materials shines throughout the collection, where chairs, bookshelves, and dining tables showcase detailed craftsmanship and smart construction—achieving sleek, clean designs that remain strong and durable. The bentwood chairs are crafted using a traditional technique where the beech wood is soaked and carefully bent by hand to form soft, rounded arches in arms and back.

The forest is a central character in Textile Designer Paulin Machado's designs, including lampshades that are adorned in leaf and mushroom prints and colour combinations pulled directly from the Scandinavian seasons. Handwoven by master weavers, her collection of 100% wool rugs brings nature inside, with woven birch tree patterns, available in shades of green as well as a gray scale, in black and white. Merino wool blankets and pillowcases in multi-coloured patterns add pops of drama.

For dining, the collection offers tableware in ceramic and porcelain, including glazed stone plates and bowls, and a series of glasses. A selection of large vases stands out as beautiful centerpieces, with two mouth-blown and one ceramic black amorph, so each one carries its own character.

