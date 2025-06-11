BURLINGTON, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA asks all customers who own an IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic press, black, to stop using it and contact IKEA. The affected product has been sold in Canada under the article numbers 305.781.89 & 201.521.58 and under article number 601.636.02 in other countries.

Why is this product not safe to use?

Due to a production error, identified after an internal investigation, IKEA is recalling the IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic press, black, with date stamps from 2411 (YYWW) to 2522 (YYWW). There is a risk of small metal pieces detaching during use and subsequently being ingested with food. Affected products can be identified by a marking of the IKEA logo on the upper handle of the product.

If customers still cannot identify it, they can return any IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press, black, and get a refund.

What should customers do?

Customers who own an affected garlic press should immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a full refund. Additionally, IKEA encourages customers to spread the word about this recall, especially if they know that the recalled product was offered, lent or sold to someone else.

What remedy can customers expect?

Affected products can be returned to any IKEA store in Canada for a full refund. Proof of purchase (i.e. a receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca/ProductRecalls or phone IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

