Immersive, dreamy experience in Toronto's east end celebrates IKEA Canada's focus on complete sleep

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Dreamscapes opens to the public from October 4-6, 2024. IKEA Canada launches the interactive exhibit featuring IKEA innovations, design and expertise, along with fun, yet relaxing experiences in keeping with the brand's ongoing commitment to help Canadians do more with less, because good sleep is good for everyone. IKEA Dreamscapes will highlight creative installations featuring the IKEA six sleep essentials – comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality and decluttering – that contribute to better sleep. All exhibits are designed in-house by IKEA Canada's Home Furnishing and Retail Design team.

IKEA Dreamscapes aims to inspire good sleep, so we can all dare to dream (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

IKEA Dreamscapes is a one-of-a-kind experience. As visitors journey through the immersive exhibit, they can engage with IKEA sleep ambassadors to discover their personalized sleep solutions, and enjoy all the dreamy, picturesque moments throughout. The brand will also showcase exciting new collections including the annual holiday-inspired VINTERFINT collection, and the new children's SKOGSDUVA collection which is inspired by the magical and enchanting Swedish forest. Each morning at 10:30 am the event will feature a unique and calming sound bath experience. IKEA Dreamscapes will also offer visitors exciting giveaways and additional savings including:

A sleep essential swag bag – available to the first 50 IKEA Family members each day.

A $50 coupon - each visitor will receive a coupon that gives them $50 back when they spend $200 or more at an IKEA GTA-based store, or on IKEA.ca. The coupon is valid from October 3rd – 17th, 2024, and they must be an IKEA Family member.

coupon - each visitor will receive a coupon that gives them back when they spend or more at an IKEA GTA-based store, or on IKEA.ca. The coupon is valid from – 17th, 2024, and they must be an IKEA Family member. The opportunity to win a complete sleep kit valued at $2,500 inclusive of a new mattress, bed frame, bed textiles, lighting and more. Must be an IKEA Family member.

"According to the annual IKEA Life at Home Report we know that 55% of Canadians rate sleep as their most important wellbeing activity at home, yet several studies also show that as many as one out of two adults report dissatisfaction with their sleep" said EJ Middelhoven, Head of Home Furnishing and Retail Design at IKEA Canada. "IKEA Dreamscapes is our inspiring focus on the essentials for a good night's sleep, so that the many Canadians can focus on affordable and sustainable ways to invest in their health and wellbeing."

Visit IKEA Dreamscapes:

Transmission Studios - 58 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W6

Friday, October 4th to Sunday, October 6th

10:00am - 4:00pm daily

The creative installations showcased at IKEA Dreamscapes will move to IKEA Toronto Downtown and IKEA Scarborough Town Centre starting on Tuesday, October 8th. No entry fees or reservation fees are required for this family friendly event. For more information, visit ikea.ca/dreamscapes.

