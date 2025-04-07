Home furnishing retailer expands in the Estrie region to bring affordable

custom design services closer to the many Quebecers

BURLINGTON, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is excited to announce that its newest Plan and order point will open in Sherbrooke, QC on April 14, 2025. Plan and order points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada is making affordable home furnishings and services more convenient and accessible, allowing customers to get support from IKEA experts to plan, order, and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Customers will get design support for kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms as well as a curated selection of relevant IKEA products to touch and try (there will be no products or food available for immediate purchase and takeaway). When their designs are complete, they can be ordered for home delivery or picked up at a local pick-up point location.

Located in the SmartCentres Sherbrooke shopping area at 1305 Boulevard du Plateau-Saint-Joseph, IKEA Canada is excited to bring this elevated planning experience to its Sherbrooke neighbours. IKEA will host an opening event on April 14th to mark the occasion with co-workers and members of the Sherbrooke community.

To further celebrate, IKEA Canada is offering customers a 15% discount on kitchen purchases of $1,500 or more from April 14, 2025 to May 26, 2025. This offer is valid only at the new IKEA Sherbrooke Plan and order point and the IKEA Brossard Plan and order point, while supplies and appointment availability last. Full details can be found here. Customers are now able to pre-book appointments for a full suite of planning services for April 14 and beyond.

At the IKEA Sherbrooke Plan and order point, customers will get design support for kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms as well as a curated selection of relevant IKEA products to touch and try (there will be no products or food available for immediate purchase and takeaway). When their designs are complete, they can be ordered for home delivery or picked up at a local pick-up point location.

The new IKEA Sherbrooke Plan and order point will be the fourth such location in Quebec and ninth across Canada.

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many, IKEA Canada leaned into affordability to help Canadians do more with less during the cost-of-living crisis.

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to grow its operations in Canada. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 473 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

