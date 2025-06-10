Rewards from IKEA Family unlocks valuable benefits designed to bring your home to life

BURLINGTON, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada has transformed its rewards from IKEA Family into a more innovative loyalty program that offers members a personalized experience tailored to their unique home furnishing needs. Rewards from IKEA Family supports members throughout their entire journey, from dreaming, to planning, to bringing ideas to life in their homes. Members can now collect points, symbolized by the iconic Allen key, whenever they interact and shop with IKEA. These points can be redeemed for a variety of valuable rewards, including product discounts, delivery and assembly services, and even free food in the Swedish Restaurant.

"At IKEA Canada, we believe in fostering genuinely rewarding and personalized relationships with our IKEA Family members," said De'ana Torresan, Customer Engagement & Loyalty Manager at IKEA Canada, "With over 5.8 million members in Canada, these are our most engaged and loyal customers. We want to enhance their shopping journey by recognizing and rewarding them every time they interact and shop with us."

Rewards from IKEA Family is free to join and allows members to earn points and unlock a variety of rewards - not only for their purchases, but also for the interactions they have with IKEA, both online and in-store. IKEA Family members can earn or collect the following points:

One point for every $5 spent in-store or online at IKEA

for every spent in-store or online at IKEA One point when logging into the IKEA Family profile on IKEA.ca or the IKEA app

when logging into the IKEA Family profile on IKEA.ca or the IKEA app Five welcome points for new members who sign up for IKEA Family

for new members who sign up for IKEA Family Two points when creating and saving a favourites list or gift registry

when creating and saving a favourites list or gift registry 20 points when creating and saving a kitchen plan in the online planning tool

when creating and saving a kitchen plan in the online planning tool 25 points when booking and attending a planning appointment

"Loyalty programs continue to inspire more frequent brand interactions, influence customer behaviour, and play a crucial role in supporting affordability," said Jonelle Ricketts, Head of Marketing at IKEA Canada. "By offering personalized rewards and discounts, rewards from IKEA Family not only fosters brand loyalty but also makes our customers feel more valued."

Since launching in Canada in 2012, the program has continually evolved to better serve the many Canadians with enhanced benefits, rewards and engagement opportunities. Along with new rewards, members can continue to enjoy instant benefits such as member discounts, member-only workshops and events, free regular coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant, and more.

