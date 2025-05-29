IKEA Canada renews partnership with Rainbow Railroad to support at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals for a second year

This year, IKEA Canada will donate up to $200,000 from the proceeds of its Rainbow Cake, available in stores nationwide from June 1 to July 31, 2025. Every purchase of this colourful dessert directly supports Rainbow Railroad's lifesaving efforts, helping approximately 300 LGBTQI+ individuals find safety and resettle in Canada—more than twice the number typically supported in a single year.

"Our vision at IKEA is to create a better everyday life for the many people – a vision that holds even greater significance today," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO & CSO, IKEA Canada. "Supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community is deeply rooted in our values. The Rainbow Cake initiative reflects our belief that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected and truly at home in every aspect of their lives. Pride is not just a moment; it's a movement, and we're proud to stand as allies every day of the year."

Through this partnership and others, IKEA Canada continues to be a vocal advocate for those facing persecution for simply being who they are. Over 70 countries still criminalize same-sex relationships, and in many, LGBTQI+ people are targets of violence and exclusion at home, at work, and in their communities.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with IKEA Canada during this Pride season," says Scott Ferguson, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Rainbow Railroad. "Thanks to the leadership of IKEA and the generosity of Canadians, we are helping more LGBTQI+ individuals than ever before escape dangerous situations and begin new lives where they can live freely and authentically."

In recognition of IKEA Canada's long-standing commitment to 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion and the strength of this partnership, the collaboration with Rainbow Railroad has been recognized with North American honours, reaffirming the impact of aligning purpose with action.

"Rainbow Railroad's mission to support people fleeing anti-LGBTQI+ violence closely aligns with IKEA Canada's ongoing efforts to welcome and support refugees and newcomers," says John Williams, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada. "Together, we have a great opportunity to create meaningful change in local communities and help build a more inclusive and compassionate Canada."

This year, IKEA Canada will continue championing everyday allyship of the 2SLGBTQ+ community by:

Raising the Progress Pride Flag at all stores across Canada on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT);





Sponsoring and participating in Pride parades in cities across Canada;





Partnering with Pride at Work Canada and the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion to foster inclusion and intersectional education in the workplace;





Donating $40,000 to local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations across Canada within the communities in which we serve;





Providing safe spaces where co-workers can be themselves and support one another through internal forums such as the Rainbow Connections Co-worker Resource Group;





Encouraging customers to take part by supporting purpose-driven campaigns, such as the Rainbow Cake.

To learn more about how to support this initiative or get involved, visit: IKEA.ca/pride.

ABOUT RAINBOW RAILROAD

Rainbow Railroad is an international non-profit organization with headquarters in New York and Toronto dedicated to helping LGBTQI+ people escape state-sponsored violence and persecution. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has helped more than 20,000 LGBTQI+ individuals find safety through emergency relocation, crisis response, cash assistance, and other forms of support. Rainbow Railroad is a registered Canadian charity and 501(c)(3) organization in the United States. For more information, visit www.rainbowrailroad.org.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries, please contact: Alicia Carroll, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]