Fall price drop part of IKEA Canada's commitment to lowering prices on more than 1,500 products, complemented by limited-time financial service offer and additional 15% discount on kitchens through October.

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada has reduced prices on several key products across their Kitchen department as part of the brand's commitment throughout 2024 to invest more than $80M in lowering prices on over 1,500 products. Spotlighted by price reductions of up to 25% off SEKTION kitchen systems as another key milestone in IKEA Canada's price reduction journey to make quality home furnishing products even more affordable. The new price reductions focus on core elements of the IKEA Kitchen offer including SEKTION kitchen, UTRUSTA fixtures and fittings, MAXIMERA drawers, and several door/drawer front styles.

IKEA Canada is also bringing back its customer-favourite kitchen sales event to offer extra savings. From October 3rd to November 6th, 2024, IKEA Canada customers will receive an added 15% off kitchen solutions purchased over $1,500 and customers will also get 10% back in gift cards on kitchen installation with the purchase of install from IKEA Kitchen Services.

IKEA Canada has collaborated with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to make PayPlan by RBC™, a pay-over-time solution that gives access to simple and straightforward financing with no hidden fees, available to IKEA Canada customers in-store and online. From October 3rd to November 6th, 2024, IKEA Canada customers over the age of majority in their province of residence are eligible to apply for 0% APR financing for 24 months on eligible purchases of $4,000 or more through PayPlan by RBC. Conditions apply.¹ For the many Canadians eager to access simple and straightforward financing solutions through a trusted source, they can now find convenient and transparent financial services in-store and online at IKEA Canada and IKEA.ca/FinancialServices.²

"Through the annual IKEA Life at Home Report, we know that 50% of Canadians are changing how they live this year with 18% planning to renovate their current space, "said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "IKEA Kitchens are some of our most popular and loved solutions, and we believe our new lower prices combined with the added time-limited discount complemented by accessible financing will help the many Canadians to invest in affordable, well-designed kitchens that bring value to their lives and homes."

To discover more about lower prices, visit IKEA.ca/LowerPrices or one of 16 IKEA Canada s.tores nationally.

PayPlan by RBC financing is offered by RBC Ampli Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. To discover more about PayPlan by RBC, visit rbc.com/payplanloan.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 482 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million visitors to its stores and 166 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

ABOUT RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

¹ Loans are subject to application and approval. Promotional offer of 0% APR for 24 months valid on eligible transactions between $4,000 and $15,000 (after tax) made in-store and online between

Oct 3 - Nov 6, 2024. Additional terms and plan options are available, and are subject to change/cancellation without notice. Promotional and standard rates vary depending on amount borrowed and term selected, and range from 0% to 9.99% APR. Approved applicants may select among 0% APR for a 12-month term regardless of amount borrowed, or if qualified, may be eligible for 9.99% APR for 24-, 36- or 48-month terms depending on amount borrowed. Example: On a $5000 loan, a qualified applicant could pay $416.67 per month with a 12-month term at 0% APR OR $161.32 per month with a 36-month term at 9.99% APR.

² PayPlan by RBC financing and installment loans are not available for IKEA Food products purchased at the IKEA Swedish Food Market, IKEA Restaurant, IKEA Bistro; IKEA gift cards; purchases with IKS kitchen installation services; third-party services not billed by IKEA.

