On September 7th IKEA Canada customers are invited to visit IKEA stores from coast to coast in pyjamas (PJs) to get extra savings on products, participate in fun in-store events, and receive a complimentary breakfast. The PJ party will be one of many exciting events and initiatives to kick off the brand's year of complete sleep.

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada along with IKEA markets globally will focus on a year dedicated to inspiring customers around its focus on sleep. Across the globe and in Canada, many people still struggle to achieve good quality rest. According to the Life at Home report, 55% of people rate sleep as their most important well-being activity at home. Yet, numerous studies show that as many as 1 out of 2 adults report dissatisfaction with their sleep, which affects their daily functioning and work performance.

IKEA Canada kickstarts a year dedicated to sleep with nationwide PJ party event (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"Our customers' interest in sleep has been on the rise for years. Canadians are prioritizing various sleep habits from creating the right temperature to preferring complete darkness. We have also seen extra demand for bedroom storage and bed textiles –such as sheets, duvet covers, and duvets," says Mathias Karlsson, Bedrooms Business Manager at IKEA Canada. "The message from our customers has been quite clear – they want more sleep tips, more sleep solutions, and even more convenience in reaching their dream sleep setup. We are excited as we embark on a year dedicated to focusing on sleep by inspiring through our products, having great events to engage our customers, and always ensuring we're providing quality products at affordable price points."

IKEA will also attempt the largest PJ gathering in Älmhult, Sweden by Ingka Group. The company will attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing two-piece pyjamas in Älmhult, Sweden on August 28th. This initiative in the birthplace of the brand will mark the beginning of the retailer's year-long focus on improving sleep for the many people while further growing its business.

As it aims to improve the quality of sleep for more people, IKEA Canada also strives to do so in a more sustainable and circular way. In addition to offering products that use more recycled and renewable textile materials, IKEA Canada has partnered with Furniture Bank, a GTA-based social impact organization, and since 2019, has helped over 12,160 families in need and saved more than 25,110 mattresses from ending up in landfills through its mattress recycling program. Through in-kind donations and engagement from its GTA units, the organization also supports Furniture Bank's Sleep Well program, to ensure that every child has a cozy bed to sleep on, fostering healthy development and emotional well-being. Through the program, IKEA Canada has already helped to provide Sleep Well essentials packages to over 830 children in need.

To learn more about IKEA Canada's complete sleep movement, visit us online at IKEA.ca, and/or one of the brand's more than 16 retail touchpoints.

