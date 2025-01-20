Home furnishing retailer also adds playful advertising to showcase commitment to affordability

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - While affordability concerns continue to capture the hearts and minds of Canadians, IKEA continues to pass along savings to shoppers with more investment into lowering prices on even more products and rolls out entertaining advertising to promote the commitment.

IKEA Canada invested more than $80M last year to lower prices on more than 1,500 products across its range. This year, IKEA Canada continues its commitment to making their range more affordable by investing more than $50M to lower prices on more than 550 products. Clever advertising creative that reinforces the brand's commitment to help Canadians find well-designed, affordable solutions that also help them to enjoy a better everyday life at home, begins to land on broadcast, out-of-home, digital and social media nationally from January to April 2025. In keeping with the brand's playful tone and manner, the new advertising creative uses tropes from high-end lifestyle brand advertising to celebrate the high quality and accessible design of IKEA products. IKEA Canada's new "Actually, it's IKEA" campaign initially mimics aspirational brand ads but ultimately reinforces the retailer's commitment to making great design accessible to the many.

"Our products and home furnishing solutions bring joy to people every day and have helped millions to fulfil their dream of a beautiful and affordable home," notes Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "As Canadians continue to be extra cautious about their spending, we remain committed to supporting them with incredible value for money across our range."

Products and services to side with the many

IKEA Kitchens continue 25% lower than a year ago, while home furnishing accessories and solutions across the IKEA range also see lower prices to start the new year. To support simple updates at home that don't stress the wallet, IKEA Canada has lowered prices on hundreds of products including:

IKEA Canada also launched financial services last year aiming to make home furnishings more accessible and convenient for Canadians. With IKEA Financial Services, Canadians can enjoy well-designed, sustainable home furnishing solutions that make their homes work for them, on financial terms that suit their budget. For the many Canadians eager to access simple and straightforward financing solutions through a trusted source, they can now find convenient and transparent financial services in-store and online at IKEA Canada and IKEA.ca/FinancialServices.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

