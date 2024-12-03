Home furnishing retailer expands its multi-million-dollar partnership with Toronto-based social enterprise to address the furniture poverty crisis and support waste reduction across Canada.

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada today announced a $300,000 investment over three years to Furniture Bank, a Toronto-based social enterprise dedicated to alleviating furniture poverty across Canada. This investment builds upon a successful multi-million-dollar partnership in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and marks a significant step towards a national expansion of their collaborative model.

The GTA partnership has demonstrated the power of combining social impact with circular economy principles. IKEA Canada has enabled Furniture Bank to reuse over 25,000 returned mattresses and 10,000 other essentials, diverting these valuable resources from landfills and providing home furnishings to over 11,680 individuals and families in need. The amount of mattress donations alone to date is an in-kind value of approximately $4 million. This has resulted in significant environmental savings, preventing an estimated 1,734 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to CO2 emissions from 7,106,435 kilometres driven by an average gasoline car.

"At IKEA Canada, we are committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people and we know that the issue of furniture poverty has a direct impact on well-being," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "Our Life at Home Report indicates that many Canadians struggle to get a quality sleep, which affects their daily performance and overall health. Donated mattresses do more than provide comfort; they create a foundation for a better future. Our partnership with Furniture Bank demonstrates our ability to make a tangible difference in communities while expanding our national impact and advancing our sustainability goals."

Furniture Bank has created a startup incubator with proven tools, systems and trainings which helps nonprofit organizations across Canada launch and scale effectively. This framework provides access to digital marketing platforms, call centers, payment processing and pick-up booking services, enabling these organizations to focus on their core mission while benefitting from capabilities that are not traditionally accessible to small nonprofits. The fees paid to Furniture Bank by IKEA will enable the onboarding of charities and social enterprises in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, and Winnipeg as the first phase of the national rollout. Over the next two years, Furniture Bank will actively seek other nonprofits in communities with IKEA stores who are interested in joining this national model.

"We're thrilled to partner with IKEA Canada to scale our proven model nationally," says Dan Kershaw, Executive Director of Furniture Bank. "This investment will enable us to empower more communities to address furniture poverty while creating a more sustainable future. Unlike other retailers who prioritize destruction through recycling or bypass social good through liquidators, IKEA Canada is truly living up to its commitments."

In addition to this annual investment, IKEA Canada also committed up to $120,000 earlier this year to further support Furniture Bank's Sleep Well initiative. This program is dedicated to addressing furniture poverty by ensuring every child who walks through the doors of Furniture Bank has access to essential sleep items. By providing children with complete bed kits and other necessary furnishings, the initiative not only offers immediate comfort but also lays the foundation for healthier development and improved physical and mental well-being.

The partnership between IKEA Canada and Furniture Bank represents a unique approach to corporate social responsibility, demonstrating that businesses can effectively integrate social and environmental objectives while achieving business goals. By investing in Furniture Bank's national leadership and infrastructure, IKEA Canada is setting a new standard for cross-sector collaboration and paving the way for a more circular and socially equitable economy.

About IKEA Canada:

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 473 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About Furniture Bank:

Established in 1998, Furniture Bank is a registered charity and social enterprise that redistributes furniture to those experiencing furniture poverty. This service provides low-income individuals and families with essential home furnishings, creating conditions of comfort, dignity, and stability.

Contacts:

Alicia Carroll

Public Relations Leader, IKEA Canada

[email protected]

Dan Kershaw

Executive Director, Furniture Bank

[email protected]

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership