"The IKEA Canada Open House event draws on more than eight decades of design and innovation," says Bruno Dumas, Head of Commercial at IKEA Canada. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to this event that promises endless inspiration from playful installations, previews of upcoming collections, AI-powered experiences and more."

The IKEA Canada Open House Event will spotlight a larger-than-life art installation highlighting one of the brand's most iconic and coveted storage products, the KALLAX shelving series. The KALLAX shelving series which was designed over 40 years ago by in-house Product Developer, Börje Lindgren. Mason Studio has reimagined this legacy product in a dramatic scale that blends the lines between storage and contemporary design while featuring the IKEA brand's iconic blue and yellow colours.

"Incorporating the essence of IKEA's playful spirit and iconic products, we designed this exhibition to ignite discovery, interaction, and connection. As visitors enter our studio via The Gallery, they are invited to partake in playful experiences within the larger-than-life sculptures, reshaping the mundane into a whimsical journey," says Ashley Rumsey, Partner at Mason Studio. "The exhibition serves as an exploration of our dedication to reimagining everyday objects and spaces, with the ultimate aim of bringing joy to people's lives."

As IKEA celebrates the brand's 80th anniversary, it reintroduces carefully selected favorites from its design archive. The Nytillverkad collection connects iconic designs of the past with the dreams and needs of the present and future. The event spotlights the second launch of the Nytillverkad collection where the brand is showcasing '70s and '80s designs with product highlight including Niels Gammelgaard-designed SKÅLBODA armchair and JÄRLÅSA side table.

"At IKEA, we're proud of our heritage and want to celebrate it by bringing back some of our most iconic designs while integrating the latest technology and materials. The Nytillverkad collection blends classic designs with modern standards, and it is all about simplicity, functionality, bold expression, and playfulness – just like IKEA!" says Johan Ejdemo, Global Design Manager, IKEA of Sweden.

IKEA will also highlight how design and technology comes together through the recently launched AI-powered and digital experience, IKEA Kreativ. Visitors will be able to preview holiday collections such as the Scandinavian-folklore-inspired VINTERFINT collection and the AROMATISK collection designed to support the festivities around Diwali. Finally, visitors will experience a complete sleep sanctuary which highlights all six of the IKEA sleep essentials including: comfort, light, temperature control, air quality, sound control, and colour and furnishings.

Guests who visit the IKEA Canada Open House experience celebrating life at home can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 IKEA gift card and must be an IKEA Family member to enter. For more information: IKEA.ca/IKEACanadaOpenHouse.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 26 million visitors to its stores and 189 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

ABOUT MASON STUDIO

At Mason Studio, we design thoughtfully and care deeply, guided by our innate need to "make better". This is not just to affect the world but to understand both the opportunities we have and the possibilities we can create to bring real value to society, an experience, or a personal moment in a meaningful way. Our team is diverse academically, culturally, and personally - and we bring our whole selves to each of our projects to express the richness of humanity and enhance the value of the design experience. While all our designers are trained in interior design, we have expertise in architecture, furniture design, human sciences, art consultancy, art history, fine arts, textile design, graphic design, business, finance, and economics.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For further information: For media inquiries: Heena Saini, Communication Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]