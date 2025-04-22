BURLINGTON, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada has been recognized for the 17th consecutive year as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices and initiatives.

The designation acknowledges employers who lead the nation in fostering a culture of environmental awareness and attracting talent through strong environmental leadership.

"IKEA is committed to making a better everyday life for the many people – those who work for us and those we interact with," says Geoff Macdonald, CFO, IKEA Canada. "Co-workers incorporate sustainability into their daily routines because it's a core value in every aspect of our business, and we hire based on those values. For every team member, whether part- or full-time, it's embedded. And that really helps generate the concerted effort we need to achieve our goals."

From furniture to food, production to home delivery and energy to investments, IKEA has ambitious sustainability goals. At a global level, the company is committed to accelerating its climate actions by 2030 by cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in half across the IKEA value chain and aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. Since 2016, the organization has grown substantially around the world while reducing its climate footprint by more than 30 per cent.

The following are some of the many initiatives that make IKEA one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

EV charging is available for IKEA Canada's customers and co-workers at 14 of its stores. IKEA Canada remains committed to increasing the share of home deliveries performed by zero emissions vehicles. There are commercial chargers installed in 16 IKEA units that fulfil home deliveries across the country, and the organization continues to invest in EV charging for commercial deliveries.

IKEA Canada offers plant-based food options in its Swedish Restaurants and Bistros, including plant balls, vegan frozen treat, and veggie dog.

IKEA Canada collaborates with Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, to donate surplus food from its Swedish Food Markets. Additionally, it partners with Too Good to Go to offer excess food from its restaurant and bistro operations at a discounted price.

Through its two wind farms in Alberta and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately three times the energy it consumes.

As part of the IKEA Sustainability strategy, the organization strives to have zero-waste in its operations by 2030. To support this ambition, units across Canada audit landfill bins to understand how they can improve waste sorting and increase recycling rates.

IKEA Canada also invites co-workers and customers to recycle old electronics and donate gently used home furnishings through donation and recycling drives, as well as recycle batteries and light bulbs in customer recycling stations found within its stores.

The Sell-back program at IKEA Canada gives gently used products a second life and supports a more sustainable shopping experience and circular business model.

IKEA Canada's As-is marketplace is now accessible both in-store and online, and the number of pre-loved and affordable products has increased significantly.

As part of its service offerings and to ensure circular practices, IKEA Canada also provides an opportunity for customers to order spare parts online.

IKEA Canada has enabled Furniture Bank to reuse over 25,000 returned mattresses and 10,000 other essentials, diverting these valuable resources from landfills and providing home furnishings to over 11,680 individuals and families in need. This has resulted in significant environmental savings, preventing an estimated 1,734 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

IKEA Canada's commitment to the planet is equally matched by its commitment to the people it serves; co-workers, customers, and communities. The organization aims to create a fairer and more equal society by integrating equality, diversity, and inclusion into all aspects of its business and putting people at the heart of everything it does through the IKEA Neighbourhoods approach.

IKEA Canada continues to partner with Habitat for Humanity, to fulfill builds in local communities to create safe, affordable, and sustainable homes by volunteering on Habitat Build Days.

As part of the IKEA Sustainability strategy, IKEA Canada co-workers have access to sustainability trainings to help them learn more about its ambitions and strategies that contribute to circular goals across the entire IKEA value chain.

Through its Sustainable Living Shops, IKEA Canada is making it easier to live a more sustainable life at home by offering solutions that help customers and co-workers re-use products, reduce food waste, increase recycling, save energy and water.

IKEA Canada recently formed a partnership with the Canadian Red Cross to underscore its commitment to being a responsible and caring neighbour, ready to lend a helping hand to those who need it most during national emergencies.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

