As a home furnishings retailer, IKEA believes in having a positive impact on both people and the planet. Globally, IKEA is on a journey to accelerate its climate actions, aiming to halve emissions across the entire IKEA value chain by 2030, reach net zero emissions by 2050, and achieve more than 90% of home deliveries made by zero-emissions vehicles by 2028.

To support its sustainability ambitions, the new Hamilton CDC building will aim for Net Zero Carbon national certification, LEED Gold certification, net positive energy annually, and contribute to zero emission transportation targets.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this significant investment in one of our key markets across Canada," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to becoming more accessible, affordable, and sustainable for our customers. The groundbreaking of our new Customer Distribution Centre and Collection point in Hamilton marks a major milestone in our journey to enhance the omnichannel shopping experience and better serve the needs and dreams of Canadians. We are grateful for the exceptional support of the City of Hamilton and the local community in bringing this vision to life."

In the Greater Toronto Area, IKEA is strengthening its fulfilment network to be able to provide accessible and affordable home furnishings solutions to even more Canadians. The new IKEA Hamilton CDC facility will play a crucial role in keeping products readily available and delivery times short, while providing a dynamic omnichannel shopping experience that meets local needs and dreams. The location of Hamilton is highly accessible from a transport perspective and ideal for future growth in the market.

The Hamilton CDC will feature a Collection point where customers can pick up their IKEA orders, providing a more convenient option for those living in the Greater Hamilton Area. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway. IKEA has been successful in the Canadian market for nearly 50 years due to its deep understanding of how people live at home. Through home visits and life at home insights, IKEA understands its customers' needs and dreams, helping to create functional and inspirational home furnishing solutions that meet them. It is the ambition that the IKEA Hamilton CDC will support customers in transforming their spaces to meet the evolving needs of home with affordable and convenient access to its home furnishing solutions.

"I would like to thank IKEA for their commitment to Hamilton and its residents. When this net-zero distribution facility is completed, it will be built to some of the Canada Green Building Council's highest environmental standards. And in offering an additional pick-up point for merchandise, this site will further reduce the distance that Hamiltonians need to travel to access goods from IKEA," says Mayor Andrea Horwath, City of Hamilton. "This investment is an outstanding example of how my Council colleagues, and I believe ecological stewardship and economic development are complementary forces to support long-term growth and prosperity."



The IKEA Hamilton CDC will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, including warehouse, delivery, kitchen installation, design services, B2B, and third-party (Task Rabbit) assembly roles – all dedicated to helping customers bring their homes to life. IKEA is committed to creating a lifelong relationship with its co-workers and is proud to offer an inclusive and supportive workplace where they can build their careers. IKEA's Co-worker Resource Groups (CRGs) support individuals from racialized, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQ+ communities, as well as promote gender balance in the workforce, which is particularly important when it comes to opportunities in fulfilment. IKEA is equally committed to prioritizing co-worker wellness, ensuring that our approach is intersectional, addressing the diverse and overlapping needs of our workforce.

The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, extending to the communities it serves. Through its Ingka Neighbourhoods initiatives, IKEA aims to leave a lasting positive impact. IKEA is a proud partner of Pride Toronto and Rainbow Railroad, with proceeds from STORSTOMMA donated to local organizations, and Furniture Bank.

The new IKEA Hamilton CDC and Collection point is anticipated to open in the summer of 2027. In the meantime, IKEA will continue to optimize its existing network design to ensure that the necessary capacity is available to support GTA market growth until the future Hamilton CDC is open.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

