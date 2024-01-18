The 2023 IKEA Life at Home Report highlights how Canadians will continue to transform how they live, and how they find joy in the simplicity of being at home.

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada marks its 10th annual Life at Home Report – revealing the secrets to a happy home. This year, IKEA connected with more than 37,000 people in 38 countries – the largest number of participating countries to date. This research included connecting with more than 1,000 participants from coast to coast in Canada, to learn how we are living at home and what's top of mind for Canadians as we move into 2024.

IKEA 2023 Life at Home Report reveals Canadians enjoy the simple things (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"For ten years, IKEA has invested in research which unpacks the needs and dreams of how people live in addition to the decades of the brand's physical and virtual home visits program" says Erik Jan Middelhoven, Head of Home Furnishing & Retail Design at IKEA Canada. "The insights are a fundamental part in learning more from our consumers with the goal of creating solutions to help make everyday lives of the many Canadians better."

Further key findings from the 2023 Life at Home Report highlighting Canadian attitudes and activities from within their homes include:

74% of people who think their home helps them live sustainably feel positive about their current life at home.

35% of Canadians enjoy hugs with a loved one.

34% enjoy laughing with others.

40% say that having a tidy and organized home helps them to feel most content and at ease at home.

34% said their ideal home must help them be physically or mentally stronger.

This Spring, IKEA Canada is also excited to continue getting to know the many Canadians through the IKEA Home Visit program. Through this program, IKEA Canada representatives across Home Furnishing and Retail Design teams will visit hundreds of Canadians in their homes, both in person and virtually, to learn how they truly live at home, their needs, dreams, and challenges.

Home visits and the Life at Home Report help IKEA to understand what Life at Home truly means to people and to develop solutions that may help the many Canadians deal with the common tensions faced at home - doing more v. doing less, togetherness v. privacy, living well v. living within our means. These insights also help to inspire the creation of new home furnishing solutions in IKEA stores and other touch points in the brand's ongoing ambition to help improve life at home for the many Canadians.

ABOUT THE LIFE AT HOME REPORT

The IKEA Life at Home Report gives us the opportunity to dig deeper into life at home around the world to understand how we can make it better. Over the past 10 years, it has become one of the largest research projects of its kind, using a mix of methods and partners to explore the needs and dreams of people all over the world. This report is based on the dataset from the Life at Home 2023 quantitative study conducted by YouGov, with Canada's data in focus. The quantitative Life at Home study was conducted as an online survey (CAWI - computer-assisted web interviewing) among YouGov panelists in 38 countries. The data collection was completed in the period from May to June 2023.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

