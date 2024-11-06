IJC Fall Semi-Annual Meeting Highlights Key Diplomatic Efforts, Insights on Transboundary Watersheds

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Commissioners, staff, board members, Indigenous experts and representatives of the Canadian and United States governments met from October 21-25 for the International Joint Commission (IJC)'s Semi-Annual Meeting.

"At our fall convening in Ottawa, we bring our boards together with governments to shine a light on how their work across the transboundary advances cooperative water management and brings science-based, diplomatic solutions to issues of binational significance," said Canadian Co-chair Pierre Baril.

The Commission formally met with officials from the US State Department and Global Affairs Canada, highlighting progress and identifying priorities to advance the activities of the Commission's nearly 20 boards, committees and task forces. Additionally, US Ambassador David Cohen hosted Commissioners for a lunch meeting, and Commissioners also met with Parliamentary Secretary Robert Oliphant during a reception on Oct. 23, where he spoke with the IJC, board members and invited guests.

During the week-long meeting, Commission staff and IJC board members presented Commissioners with updates on watershed conditions, and discussed their activities. Updates highlight the boards' diverse responsibilities, including studies of transboundary pollution, water apportionment, overseeing IJC orders setting conditions on structures including dams for water levels and flows, approaches to watershed-based management, and scientific and policy advice for protecting environmental and public health. protecting environmental and public health.

"To better assist governments in their work to support the governance of transboundary watersheds, the Commission focused on enhancing the role of Indigenous Peoples and addressing the urgent issue of climate change," said US Co-chair Gerald Acker.

During the Semi-Annual, the Commission held an inaugural meeting with its recently established Indigenous Circle of Experts, composed of First Nations, Métis, and Tribal individuals from across the transboundary region. The meeting between Commissioners and the Circle of Experts was an important step in developing the relationship between the IJC and Indigenous experts, with a focus on enhancing transboundary watershed collaboration. The Commission looks forward to the continuing work of this group to inform and provide guidance to the IJC on building meaningful and lasting partnerships with Indigenous Peoples. .

The next Semi-Annual Meeting takes place in spring 2025 in Washington, D.C., and Commissioners look forward to continuing their cross-border collaboration and problem solving in the months ahead.

The IJC also arranged a climate change workshop for members of the IJC's transboundary boards and committees. This workshop sought feedback and insights on addressing the challenges faced by board members and government agency staff as they contend with extreme conditions.

Each board has its own responsibilities, public engagement efforts, and opportunities for involvement detailed on their respective websites: ijc.org/en/who/boards

The IJC is an independent binational body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to help the governments of Canada and the United States prevent and resolve disputes over use of the waters shared by the two countries.

