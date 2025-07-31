OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -The International Joint Commission (IJC) is seeking public comment on the recently released Draft 2025 Review of the International Joint Commission's Report on the "Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes".

This is the second 10-year review on the consumptive use, diversion and removal of water from the Great Lakes.

This draft report provides a preliminary evaluation of the relevance and implementation status of recommendations issued by the IJC in a 2015 report. It also proposes new recommendations for the IJC to submit to governments.

A public webinar will be held on August 14 from 12pm-1pm (EST) to provide an overview of the preliminary findings of the draft report and obtain public comments. Comments can also be provided in writing to the IJC.

The comment period is open until August 31, 2025.

To access the report, register for the webinar, or submit comments, visit: www.ijc.org/pwgl.

Quick Facts

The IJC has studied the removal of water from and within the Great Lakes basin for over 40 years.

The IJC issued its first report with recommendations on the Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes in 2000, following a formal request, or "reference" from the Governments of Canada and the US.

in 2000, following a formal request, or "reference" from the Governments of and the US. The first report was followed by a three-year review, released in 2004, and a 10-year review, completed in 2015.

The analysis in the draft 2025 report is informed by interviews with over 30 key stakeholders and subject-matter experts.

SOURCE International Joint Commission

Cara Prest, Canadian Section, [email protected]; Ed Virden, US Section, [email protected]